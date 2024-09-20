Alex and Scott get into the studio on a Tuesday afternoon to catch up on what’s happening with the Dolphins. They briefly discuss the Jags game before digging a little deeper into the Thursday night debacle against the Bills. They dig into the Tua situation and share their thoughts and wisdom. Coaching, and even more so, the GM of the team receives the brunt of their focus. What will happen in Seattle this weekend? The Dolphins are broken, and patience is expiring. How can this franchise ever reach the promise land? They have thoughts on this season and beyond. Listen in to be a part of the conversation.



