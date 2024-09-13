Another Nightmare in Miami Gardens

This one hurt. Last night, the Miami Dolphins once again lost to their division rival, the Buffalo Bills, 31-10. The Dolphins were flat-out embarrassed last night, outcoached, outplayed, and ultimately dominated. First, we will address the pressing issues with Thursday night’s game, and then we will come back to earth and bring the optimistic outlook back.

McDaniel Outdoes Himself Again

Once again, another big game and another poor one from head coach Mike McDaniel. Last night, we saw poor clock management, specifically at the end of the first half, questionable and predictable play calling, and questionable substitutions. This is a repeated issue in every big game, but unfortunately, it is on primetime. McDaniel, who deserves a lot of credit for what the Dolphins have become, still hasn’t taken the next step to get the Dolphins over the hump. Sean McDermott outcoached McDaniel, and the Dolphins were unable to exploit the Bills banged up secondary. Multiple scenarios occurred last night where stars Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were both off the field for 3rd down, targeting Julian Hill up the seam with two big drops instead of that ball going to Jonnu Smith (one of which came right before Tua’s injury). Lastly, the simply stated softness and limited physicality of this team, disregarding David Long Jr. and Devon Achane. The Dolphins have to play more physical football at all levels, starting with Mike McDaniel. No matter the circumstances, this team must come into games more prepared and ready to run through a wall for the rest of the season.

Tua’s Health

The best thing to do here is sit back and wait for information, hoping that Tua Tagovailoa is okay. Although a major concern for all stakeholders, this is bigger than football, and Tua’s health moving forward is priority number one for him and everyone involved.

The Team’s Health

This season could be off to a way better start;, other than being 0-2, I can’t think of a worse one. That being said, the Dolphins are banged up, and it’s week 2… Last season, depth killed us. We added depth, yet these players were injured, and they knew this concern. Grant Dubose and Chosen Anderson should never be getting targets for this roster, but the Dolphins are banged up, stars come off the field, and Berrios is nowhere to be found. There is constant pressure and miscommunication in an offense that relies on the scheme. The Dolphins have not defended the “Same Old Dolphins” adage.

The Media Answers

This one goes to the fans and the media; Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are saying what they have to say regarding the offensive line and backup quarterback. They have to stand by their decisions and instill confidence in those they employ to back these decisions up. Do I agree with everything they have to say, most definitely not, the offensive line is terrible and injury prone, while Skylar Thompson just doesn’t do the job for me and everyone else.

The Light at the End of the Tunnel

Until Tua is healthy, there actually isn’t much light, if anything there is a glimmer. This is the most talented Dolphins team in a long time. The defense is playing better than many give them credit for, and I believe McDaniel can get this offense sorted out for a very winnable stretch heading into the bye week. The Dolphins will need to look to bring in a Quarterback as Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle will not cut it, will it be free agency, possibly a trade, who knows. The Dolphins have 10 days to prepare for the Seattle Seahawks before coming back home to play the Titans, and then they are in Foxborough to play the Patriots.

The Dolphins will need to rely on the defense and play fundamental football to still keep this season afloat.

The Dolphins can still be 4-1 before the week six bye, even with the current circumstances.

In the end, the current concern is Uno’s health.