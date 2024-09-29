Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network report that Miami Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. will begin practicing with the team this Wednesday. After the Monday night game, Beckham can be removed from the PUP list as he would have missed the four mandatory games. They go on to say the situation is fluid, but that is the goal at this time for the upcoming week.

In May of this year, Beckham signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million, with a base salary of $3 million.

Beckman will be 32 in November and has been one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2014. He has started 97 of 110 games and has 59 career touchdowns. In 2023, he played in 14 games, started 6, and had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams; in a game, he caught a touchdown and also injured his knee, which caused him to miss the 2022 season. He is a 2X-Second Team All-Pro, 3X Pro Bowl player, who was also the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has previously played with the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.

Many believe that Odell Beckham will be a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense, which is wide receiver-based. Wide receivers are the primary component of the offense’s success. The Dolphins have been struggling to find a competent 3rd wide receiver this season. River Cracraft is injured, Braxton Berrios has failed to fill the role, and numerous others haven’t been able to raise their game and play consistent enough to be trusted.