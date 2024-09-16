Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins are signing quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

The #Dolphins are signing former Pro Bowl QB Snoop Huntley off the #Ravens practice squad, per sources. With Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, Skylar Thompson is in line to start Sunday at Seattle, and now Huntley could be a factor in coming weeks as well. pic.twitter.com/VYlU3v3GOo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2024

Huntley is 26 years old and went undrafted in 2020 out of Utah. The Dolphins will be his 3rd team, as he has previously spent time with the Ravens and Browns, although he never made the Browns’ roster or played in a game for them. Huntley has played in 20 games, starting 9. In those nine starts, the team won three and lost six games.

Huntley did go to the Pro Bowl in 2022 as a member of the Ravens.

In his career Huntley has 221 completions on 342 attempts, his completion percentage is 64.6% and he has thrown for 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. In 2021, playing in seven games he took 18 sacks.

In 2023 he was 21 for 37 for 203 yards and had 3 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

There was an NBC report Sunday evening that Miami had C.J. Beathard on their shortlist as a quarterback they were looking at, but at this time they are only adding Huntley to the roster. It is expected Tua will most likely be placed on IR and miss up to four games.