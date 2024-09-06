The Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey agreed to an extension Friday morning, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. It is a 3-year, $72.3 million contract. The Miami Dolphins restructured Ramsey’s contract earlier this offseason by converting $13.9 million of salary and a $11 million roster bonus into a signing bonus. That opened up close to $20 million in salary cap space, and Miami added three VOID years to the end of Ramsey’s contract to spread out the $25 million signing bonus over the next five seasons. This new extension on Friday morning will erase all of that and keep Ramsey in Miami for a longer period of time.

The #Dolphins and All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey have agreed on another huge extension, this time a 3-year, $72.3M deal to make him the highest paid CB in the NFL again(!), per me and @CameronWolfe. The $24.1M per year deal was negotiated by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/nrmYQYpBDM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2024

Ramsey will turn 30 in October. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl player and a three-time first-team all-pro who won a Super Bowl with the LA Rams. He is a future first ballot Hall of Fame player. Miami acquired Ramsey last offseason in a trade with the Rams in which they gave up a 3rd round pick and tight end Hunter Long in exchange for him.

Ramsey has been nursing a hamstring injury for the past few weeks and has not practiced since mid-August. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week, and his status for Sunday’s game vs Jacksonville is up in the air now. If Ramsey suddenly is 100% overnight, then we will know his injury may have been exaggerated, and he was waiting for this new contract to get done.

If Ramsey doesn’t practice Friday, then the two matters are clearly unrelated and his status for Sunday’s game doesn’t look promising for him playing vs his former team the Jacksonville Jaguars.

More on this story as it develops.