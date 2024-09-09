The Miami-Dade Police Department is providing more information about the incident that occurred before the game on Sunday outside of Hard Rock Stadium. According to the Police Union, Tyreek was “Uncooperative” and “Initiated this Unfortunate Incident.” Their statement is below.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was “uncooperative” with cops and “initiated this unfortunate incident,” the police union in Miami-Dade says. Full statement 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/ep4fT8Tkco — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 9, 2024



Miami Dolphins DE Calais Campbell was at the scene of the incident and spoke about what he saw Monday morning on ESPN FIRST TAKE.

Calais Campbell on ESPN First Take on the incident in Miami yesterday pic.twitter.com/yfpjqxPHWX — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) September 9, 2024

As we stated on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show last evening, there is still a lot of information to come out about what happened. When we hopefully get to see the police body cam footage, I am sure that will answer a lot of questions the citizens of South Florida have right now. With that said, and what isn’t mentioned in the statement is that Tyreek, once put in handcuffs, was laid face first on the ground, and there are reports he was kicked as well, which seems excessive and overzealous by the police. Throw in the fact he was never arrested and was just being detained; it does seem like an over-the-top use of force.

Again, all people should reserve judgment until the body cam footage is released, but this situation is in the early stages, and we expect this story to be a national story in the coming days and weeks that will not go away anytime soon. Tyreek and his lawyers have already stated they are considering legal action against the office and police department.

More on this story as it develops right here at DolphinsTalk.com