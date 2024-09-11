Mike McDaniel at his Wednesday Media Session stated that starting running back Raheem Mostert will not play vs the Bills on Thursday evening. The status of RB De’Von Achane is still up in the air. Expect to see Jeff Wilson get a lot of work on Thursday night.

Mostert joined Miami in 2022 and last year had a breakout season with 21 total touchdowns, a Dolphins franchise record. 18 of those touchdowns were rushing. In 15 games last season, he ran for 1,012 yards and for a 4.8 YPC. In 2022, Mostert played in 16 games, starting 14, and had 891 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Mostert went undrafted in 2015 and bounced around with the Eagles, Dolphins, Browns, Ravens, Jets, and Bears before getting his big break with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Between 2016 and 2021, Mostert had success in San Francisco but also battled numerous injuries. Mostert rushed for 11 touchdowns and averaged 5.7 YPC during his time with the 49ers.

When Mike McDaniel left San Francisco as their run-game coordinator and became the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, one of his first signings was bringing Mostert to Miami.

Raheem has outplayed his initial contract and thrived since being in Miami, and has far fewer injuries as well compared to his time in San Francisco. In 2023 Mostert was voted to his first Pro Bowl and was the NFL touchdown rushing leader.

For his career, he has 40 total touchdowns, has rushed for 3,513 yards and averages a 5.2 YPC. He also has 92 receptions for 738 receiving yards. Also, as a special teams returner, he has 1,164 return yards.