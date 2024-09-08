Tyreek Hill was pulled over prior to the game for a driving violation and was in handcuffs outside of Hard Rock Stadium. Per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, he will play today, though.

Tyreek was in handcuffs, lying face down on the street, surrounded by police at the scene of the incident. More on this story as it develops

UPDATE: The Miami Dolphins have released an official statement on the matter

This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely… — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 8, 2024

Tyreek has had an eventful offseason/ Earlier this offseason Tyreek had an incident at a Georgia comedy club, he has a trial date in 2025 for an incident with a plus sized model in which she claims he broke her leg, and he has multiple open paternity suits (one of which has been settled) on-going at this time. Last offseason he hit a man at a marina and had to settle with the person out of court as well.

Earlier this offseason The Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill have agreed to a restructured contract for $90 million over the next three years with $65 million guaranteed.

Hill is a future Hall of Fame WR who has been sensational since being traded to the Miami Dolphins. Hill was voted #1 on the NFL’s Top 100 List, as voted on by his peers. He is the 1st WR and 4th Non-QB to be voted #1 in the history of the NFL’s Top 100 List.

Hill had 119 receptions for 1799 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Dolphins last season. He is one of only a handful of players that puts the fear of god into opponents every time he steps on the field.

Tyreek was chasing 2,000 receiving yards last season and wanted to break the NFL record, as no other WR in the NFL’s history has ever had 2,000 receiving yards. However, a late-season injury in the Monday Night game vs. Tennessee slowed him down the final month of the season, preventing him from playing at 100% and obtaining that record.

In his two seasons with the Dolphins, Hill has 238 receptions, 3,509 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns. He is arguably the best wide receiver in the Dolphins organization’s history.