The Miami Dolphins secured a thrilling 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season opener, and Calais Campbell‘s veteran presence and defensive performance were pivotal to the Dolphins’ victory, with key plays early on and steady consistency within the second-half resurgence. Campbell, who joined the Dolphins in the offseason, endured a hectic day, having been part of the Tyreek Hill incident with local Police; in Campbell’s own words, he felt “some kinda way” after he was handcuffed for trying to de-escalate the situation, before having to contain those emotions and turn up for a big Week 1 match up. Once in his own uniform, he utilized his vast experience and leadership to help stabilize Miami’s defense. He overcame a difficult first half to hold a second-half shut-out over the 3rd and 4th periods.

Difficult First Half

The first half of the game saw the Dolphins’ defense struggling to contain the Jaguars’ offense. Jacksonville quickly jumped to a 17-7 lead by halftime, with running back Travis Etienne scoring on a 1-yard run and quarterback Trevor Lawrence connecting with rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for a 14-yard touchdown. The Jaguars also added a 53-yard field goal by Cam Little to cap off a strong offensive showing.

Despite the initial setbacks, Campbell’s experience and ability to lead the defense became evident. Even as Jacksonville’s offensive line created opportunities for their skill players, Campbell consistently pushed through blocks, pressuring Lawrence and disrupting the Jaguars’ rhythm. His very first play as a Dolphin ended in a 12-yard Sack of Trevor Lawrence. His presence in the middle of the defensive line helped limit Jacksonville. Despite the defensive struggles in that first period, you could see that the aging Defensive Lineman still has good football left in the tank.

Turning Point

The turning point came late in the third quarter when the Dolphins desperately needed a momentum shift. The Dolphins’ defense tightened up, led by Campbell’s pressure and veteran leadership, whether that be in the thick of the action or his presence on the sideline. At a critical moment, safety Jevon Holland forced a fumble from Etienne into the red zone, to be recovered by Kader Kohou. The forced turnover halted Jacksonville’s scoring drive and breathed new life into Miami’s game plan.

On the next offensive snap, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for an explosive 80-yard touchdown pass. Hill’s remarkable play cut the Jaguars’ lead to 17-14, putting the Dolphins back in contention. The defensive stop from Holland’s critical play set a platform for this offensive strike, shifting the momentum heavily in Miami’s favor.​

In the final quarter, Campbell’s influence became even more apparent. With Miami needing to maintain defensive pressure, Campbell and his teammates shut down Jacksonville’s offense, forcing punts and critical turnovers on downs. His leadership on and off the field was evident as he supported the younger defensive linemen through key moments, visibly hyped for Ogbah and Phillip’s back-to-back sacks that really drained the life out of the Jags’ last remaining efforts.

With the defense holding firm, the Dolphins’ offense took advantage of the momentum. Aided by the newly dominant defensive stand, Miami drove down the field to tie and then again to eventually set up a game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired, completing the Dolphins’ comeback.

Credit and Influence

Now, maybe real credit has to go to the new Defensive Coordinator, Anthony Weaver. With his group struggling at the half, he made adjustments that changed the whole performance of his unit. But those veteran faces in the group stood up to drive Weaver’s instructions home. Ogbah and Phillips’ sacks, Holland’s punch, Jalen Ramsey chasing around the field to make up for his mistakes in the first period. The veterans really stood up to be counted when the team needed them.

Calais Campbell’s impact on the game went beyond his statistics. His veteran leadership, ability to pressure the quarterback, and role in stabilizing the defensive line were crucial to Miami’s victory. His presence helped the Dolphins adjust defensively in the second half, turning a potential defeat into a thrilling win. As Miami prepares for its next matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Campbell’s performance is a testament to the value of veteran experience and leadership.

Campbell’s debut in a Dolphins uniform highlighted his ongoing importance as a defensive anchor. Miami will look to build on this victory, knowing they have a formidable leader in Campbell.