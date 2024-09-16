Can Miami Survive a Month Without Tua at QB?

Tua Tagovailoa is going to miss time. How much time is still yet to be determined.

But one can make an educated guess that it will be more than one or two games, and the odds of him being placed on IR this week and missing “at least” four games is probably a safe assumption.

So, for the sake of this article, let’s assume Tua will miss four games. Can Skylar Thompson lead Miami to one or two victories?

If Miami goes 0-4 during that stretch and sits at 1-5, the season is over, and there is no digging out of that hole.

But if Miami can go 2-2 or even 1-3 and is sitting at 3-3 or 2-4, not all hope is lost.

I know right now that you feel hopeless if you’re a fan of this team. Through two games, the offensive line has been disastrous, your starting quarterback has gone down with another concussion, the backup quarterback has not shown he is capable, and the defense just got run over by the Buffalo Bills last week.

Now, factor in a cross-country trip to Seattle, followed by another primetime game against the Tennessee Titans, who are 0-2 but could easily be 2-0. Oh yeah, by the way, they came into your building late last year on Monday Night Football and beat you. Yeah, I get why Dolphins fans are feeling in the dumps.

If (again, IF) Tua is placed on IR, he will miss games at Seattle, Tennessee, at New England, and at Indianapolis at minimum. If he were to miss five or six games, he would miss a home game vs Arizona and at Buffalo.

My educated guess today is that if Tua is going to miss four or fewer games, you roll the dice with Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle and ride this out. If the organization feels Tua will miss more than four games, then you go out there and sign a C.J. Beathard, as NBC is reporting he is one of the names on Miami’s shortlist. I am not sure you want Skylar Thompson starting more than a handful of games for you.

If this results in Tua missing 1/3 of the season, then yes, a Beathard or someone of that nature needs to be brought in.

Not because they are a savior who will run this offense like a Swiss watch and lead us to victories, but because he is slightly better than Thompson and would make Miami more competitive in these games.

I also feel the number of games Tua misses will factor into other players’ decisions.

If Bradley Chubb is expected to return in late October/early November, but Miami is 2-7 at the time, is it worth Chubb playing at all this season, especially if he is racing to come back being less than 100%?

If this latest Terron Armstead injury keeps him out multiple weeks, is it worth racing him back to block for Skylar Thompson on a team with a losing record and a very slim chance of making the playoffs?

These are questions we don’t have answers to today, September 16th, but ones that will arise if Tua is out a month and Skylar Thompson can’t lead Miami to a couple of victories.