With the report this morning from the NFL Network that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to practice on Wednesday and possibly be removed from the PUP list, two other Dolphins players on PUP are also eligible to return.

But they are unlikely to return this week. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, edge rusher Bradley Chubb and guard Isaiah Wynn are not expected to return to practice this week as they will need a longer stint on the PUP list. No word on how many more weeks they need, but it may be many more for both players.

When general manager Chris Grier was asked in August if Wynn would play at all this year, he gave a very evasive answer that led many to believe he may miss the entire season. Chubb was hurt in Week 17 of last season with an ACL injury that can take 9+ months to rehab from. This is Chubb’s third ACL injury (although the first to the right knee), so the timeframe to return may be longer than most.

Wynn was the former 1st round pick of the Patriots in 2018, who was let go by New England last year this time. He signed as a free agent with the Dolphins in 2023 and started the year as their left guard. He was injured in the game vs the Eagles on Sunday Night Football in late October and missed the remainder of the season.

Many question why Miami re-signed him in the offseason, as he is very injury-prone. Many analysts and fans believe Miami needed to upgrade the position. The fact that he is still on IR from an injury that occurred in late October 2023 and may not play at all this season is causing many to doubt the ability of current general manager Chris Grier.