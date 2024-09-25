The Miami Dolphins may be going into the Monday Night Football matchup vs the Tennessee Titans without two key cornerbacks, Kendall Fuller and Storm Duck. Fuller suffered a concussion vs Seattle last week and is still in the concussion protocol. Duck suffered a shoulder injury, and head coach Mike McDaniel said both had no time frame for returning.

Fuller turned 29 in February and was a third-round pick by Washington in 2016. He played his first two seasons in Washington before he was traded to Kansas City, where he played in 2018 and 2019. Then, in 2020, he signed as a free agent back with Washington on a four-year $40 million contract.

Fuller has started 93 of 117 games he has played in, and he has 16 career interceptions. Last season, he played in and started 15 games, had two interceptions, and 79 tackles.

Duck was an undrafted free agent out of Louisville who made the Miami Dolphins roster out of training camp.