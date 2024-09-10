Dolphins 20 Jaguars 17: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

After 42 minutes and 33 seconds of yesterday’s Dolphins-Jaguars game, my “Good” list was looking bare, having only a punter’s name on it, and the Dolphins’ chances of winning were pretty bare as well. The next 19 seconds changed everything.

Trailing 17-7 at that juncture, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was bursting through a hole and headed for a sure touchdown and a nearly insurmountable 24-7 lead when, seemingly out of nowhere, Fins safety Jevon Holland flashed across the field and punched the football loose from Etienne’s grasp.

As the ball bounded toward the end zone, cornerback Kader Kohou won the race and recovered in the end zone for a touchback. Ten seconds later, Tyreek Hill raced toward the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown, and the game’s momentum changed for good.

Yes, the Dolphins defeated the Jaguars 20-17 on a last-second 52-yard field goal by Jason Sanders. And yes, the Fins are sitting pretty at 1-0 on the season, but there’s plenty to unpack in our weekly GBU recap.

THE GOOD

Wide Receivers. The strength of the team showed up big time. Tyreek Hill caught seven balls for 130 yards, including the big 80-yarder. Jaylen Waddle got a late start but caught five for 109 yards, including a long 63-yarder.

Tua Tagovailoa was good when he needed to be. He led the two-minute offense on a game-winning drive and completed 23 of 37 passes for 338 yards and one touchdown. Most importantly, he lost zero fumbles and zero interceptions.

Jevon Holland. Without that one spectacular play, we would most likely be talking about an opening-season loss rather than a comeback win.

The Kicking Game. Yes indeed. For a while, it looked like Jake Bailey would be the only bullet point on the Good list. He had his best game as a Dolphin with four punts averaging just under 50 yards, three of them inside the 20. This could easily be the surprise of the game. And although he missed one of his field goals (from my view, it looked like his plant foot slipped, causing a duck hook), Jason Sanders hit his other two, including the game-winning 52-yarder.

Calais Campbell. The big guy and new team leader had an immediate impact with a sack and a couple of tackles for loss. I was worried about the loss of Christian Wilkens’ leadership and play, but I think Campbell fits the mold nicely.

THE BAD

Tight End play. What was supposed to be a great improvement over last year, this group was fairly mediocre. Durham Smythe had three targets, and three dropped balls. Newcomer Jonnu Smith had a mere two targets and one catch for seven yards. Julian Hill had one catch for six yards. This lack of production puts more pressure on the wide receivers and certainly makes it easier for opposing defenses to focus on those receivers rather than have to worry about tight-end damage.

Nine for 103 yards. Gotta clean this up, fellas. Was this also the result of a lack of proper preparation (see below)?

THE UGLY

The first 42 minutes and 33 seconds. What was that anyway? The team looked totally unprepared to start the season. From my viewpoint, it absolutely was. I blame it on the coaching decision to rest the starters on both sides of the ball for the entire preseason (minus ten offensive plays). To me, you can’t just plug back in after seven months of not playing a game. You can’t replicate game action or game speed via practices and standing on the sidelines. That’s what preseason GAMES are for. It took practically three-quarters for the team to find its groove. I hope a lesson was learned here.

THE UNCERTAIN

Mike McDaniel. It was his decision to rest the starters during the preseason. For three quarters, this certainly looked like the starters’ first preseason game, which, for all intents and purposes, it was. Sure, McDaniel gambled and won. He rested starters and got a win in week one. However, a lot of things had to bounce his way for that to happen. The Jags looked sharp early. Their starters played the last two preseason games. Their preparation was clearly better. Has the offense improved over last year? Did anyone see anything different? I didn’t, other than more running plays on third and short. No tight end play, too much emphasis on Tyreek Hill (12 targets, including four of the first ten plays and five of the first 13), and a lot of fourth down gambling from your own territory. Look, I get it with the new-fangled analytics and percentages; however, you can’t just look at a chart and say go for it. To me, not all game situations are equal. Analytics does not take that into account. I don’t think McDaniels does, either. The chart rules. But like Kenny Rogers sang, you have to know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em.

Anthony Weaver’s Defense. Which is the real defense? In the first half, D allowed 17 points, 162 yards, and 11 first downs. In the second half, D held the Jags scoreless and had just 105 total yards, including a mere 27 passing yards. The Jags had two 90+ yard drives in three minutes or less. For the game, the Jags averaged nearly five yards per carry, which was a problem in preseason. We need a bigger sample size to assess. Let’s see what transpires on Thursday.

Offensive Line. This group was headed for the Bad group until the fourth quarter. There was no running game for three quarters and plenty of holding calls.

The Fins’ archnemesis comes to town Thursday for a hue divisional clash. I believe the Bills have a 13-2 record over the past 15 games. If the Fins are to prove this team is better than last and garner a home playoff game, this is a must-win.