The Miami Dolphins have been a team on the rise in recent seasons, boasting a talented roster, an innovative coaching staff, and one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. Heading into the 2024-2025 season, the Dolphins are considered one of the dark horses in the AFC, with many analysts and fans wondering whether they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run and potentially reach the AFC Championship Game.

With a roster led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, dynamic playmakers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and a defense bolstered by the acquisition of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Miami has the tools to compete with the AFC’s elite. But how realistic are their chances of making it to the AFC Championship? One AI sports betting firm says it’s more likely than you think. Let’s break it down by examining their strengths, potential roadblocks, and the competition they’ll face.

Explosive Offense Led by Tua

One of the main reasons the Dolphins are legitimate contenders in 2024-2025 is their explosive offense. Under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have transformed into one of the league’s most dangerous offenses, relying heavily on speed, precision, and big-play potential. At the heart of this offensive attack is Tua Tagovailoa, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2023.

Tagovailoa’s ability to stay healthy will be crucial for the Dolphins’ success. In the past, injuries have hindered his development and availability, but when on the field, he has shown the accuracy, decision-making, and leadership to guide Miami to victories. In 2023, Tua led the NFL in passer rating for much of the season, thanks in large part to his connection with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Hill and Waddle form arguably the fastest and most dangerous receiving duo in the NFL. Hill, in particular, had an MVP-caliber season in 2023, proving to be a game-changing weapon who could take over games with his speed and ability to stretch the field. Waddle, on the other hand, complements Hill perfectly, providing the Dolphins with a reliable target who excels in both the short and deep passing game. Together, they give Miami one of the most feared passing attacks in the league.

With the continued development of Tua and the consistency of their offensive weapons, the Dolphins have the firepower to outscore even the toughest opponents. Their offensive line, which has been steadily improving, will also play a key role in protecting Tagovailoa and providing a solid foundation for the run game, another area where Miami can exploit defenses.

Defense on the Rise

While the Dolphins’ offense grabs the headlines, their defense will be just as critical in determining how far the team can go in the playoffs. Miami made a significant move in the 2023 offseason by trading for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who immediately bolstered their secondary. Ramsey, alongside standout cornerback Xavien Howard, forms one of the league’s most formidable defensive backfields. When both are healthy, they have the potential to shut down elite receiving corps, which is crucial in the pass-heavy AFC.

In addition to their secondary, the Dolphins’ defensive front has been steadily improving. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and linebacker Jaelan Phillips have emerged as key pass rushers, providing consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. In a conference loaded with top-tier quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow, a strong pass rush will be essential if Miami wants to compete at the highest level.

The hiring of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator has also been a major boost for the Dolphins. Fangio is known for his ability to craft complex defensive schemes that confuse quarterbacks and limit big plays. His defensive philosophy, combined with the talent on Miami’s roster, has the potential to turn this unit into a top-10 defense. If the Dolphins can consistently perform on the defensive side of the ball, it will take significant pressure off their offense and give them a more balanced attack as they push for the AFC Championship.

AFC East: A Tough, Competitive Division

One of the biggest challenges facing the Dolphins in their quest for the AFC Championship is navigating the AFC East, one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills have dominated the division in recent years, with quarterback Josh Allen leading one of the league’s top offenses. The Bills are perennial Super Bowl contenders and will once again be the team to beat in the AFC East.

However, the Dolphins have proven they can compete with the Bills. In fact, during the 2023 season, Miami gave Buffalo all it could handle in a series of tightly contested games. If Miami can close the gap and potentially win the division, their path to the AFC Championship will become significantly easier. Home-field advantage in the playoffs could be a game-changer for the Dolphins, who thrive in the warm weather of South Florida.

The New York Jets, after their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, were also expected to be contenders in 2023, though injuries derailed their season. Depending on how the Jets rebound in 2024, they could provide another significant hurdle for the Dolphins within the division. In fact, AI sports picks have the Jets as one of the most over-hyped teams this year after a deflating season opener.

Finally, the New England Patriots, while no longer the dominant force they once were under Tom Brady, remain a well-coached and competitive team. In such a tough division, every game will matter for Miami, and securing wins against divisional opponents will be crucial to their playoff positioning.

Uphill Battles left to Fight

While the Dolphins have many reasons for optimism, there are also some potential roadblocks that could prevent them from reaching the AFC Championship. The most obvious concern is the health of Tua Tagovailoa. In his young career, Tua has struggled with injuries, including concussions that sidelined him for multiple games in 2022 and 2023. Miami’s success is largely tied to Tua’s ability to stay on the field, and without him, their chances of making a deep playoff run are significantly diminished.

Another challenge is the depth of competition in the AFC. Beyond the AFC East, the conference is loaded with elite teams. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are perennial favorites to reach the AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals, with Joe Burrow at the helm, have emerged as one of the top teams in the league, having made two straight appearances in the AFC title game. Even teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Jacksonville Jaguars have the talent to make deep playoff runs.

For the Dolphins to make it to the AFC Championship, they’ll need to get past some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, including Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, and Lamar Jackson. This will not be an easy task, but Miami has the talent to compete with these teams if they play to their full potential.

Can the Dolphins Reach the AFC Championship?

The Miami Dolphins have the pieces in place to be serious contenders in 2024-2025. With an explosive offense, an improving defense, and the continued development of Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are well-positioned to challenge for a deep playoff run. However, their path to the AFC Championship will be filled with challenges, from navigating a competitive division to overcoming elite competition across the conference.

Ultimately, Miami’s chances of reaching the AFC Championship will depend on their ability to stay healthy, execute on both sides of the ball, and rise to the occasion in high-pressure games. One NFL Computer Picks model has Miami with a about a one in four chance to make the AFC championship. If Tua continues to develop as an elite quarterback, and if the defense can deliver on its potential, the Dolphins could very well find themselves competing for a spot in the Super Bowl.