Dolphins Defense Shows Potential, but Run Defense Needs to Improve

The Miami Dolphins defense has had its share of strong moments this season, but one area that demands attention is its inconsistency in stopping the run. Speaking to reporters on Friday, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and defensive line coach Austin Clark admitted the defense has not been as effective as it needs to be.

“Not good enough, right?” Weaver said about a defense that’s currently allowing 112 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry, a significant drop from last year’s performance. “There are stretches where we’re pretty darn good, and then there are other times where we’re asking, ‘How did that happen?’” Instead of blaming individuals, Weaver emphasized that the entire unit needs to clean up its execution.

What’s Behind the Dolphins’ Run Defense Issues?

Tackling and gap integrity of the second-level defense. All the big explosive runs this season have come from poor gap integrity, inability to set the edge, and poor tackling. This has always been a problem of Dolphins teams, but the ability to tackle looms large in this defense’s success.

Calais Campbell said Anthony Weaver went play-by-play and showed defensive players not sticking to the script, and it compromised the defense. “Our biggest issue is we all want to make plays, and when you leave your job…. make the plays you’re supposed to make,” Campbell said (Omar Kelly).

This is further evidenced by Miami’s 19 missed tackles, one of the higher totals in the league despite the Dolphins facing the second-fewest plays in the NFL (155). David Long Jr, cornerback Kader Kohou, and safety Jordan Poyer have each contributed three missed tackles in three games.

The Dolphins have also consistently allowed teams to get in through the ground game, with five touchdowns allowed in the first three games. The physicality must improve, and the Dolphins need to make teams beat them through the air.

Promising Signs in the Midst of Challenges

The Dolphin’s defense has been struggling to stop explosive plays, mostly due to miscommunication, missed tackles, and trying to do too much. The bright side is the Dolphins’ defense is right there; the second-half defense is exactly what many expect from all four quarters. The Dolphins defense through Week 3 has only allowed 1 TD (Seahawks) through the second half, with one fumble and 1 INT. The Dolphin’s defense has seen Jalen Ramsey play at an all-pro level, Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson continue to win their pass rushes (Chop Robinson (24%) pass rush win rate 5th in NFL. PFF.), and Calais Campbell and Zach Seiler dominate the interior.

The Road Ahead for Miami

As the Dolphins prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, they will focus on tightening up their run defense and reducing missed tackles. The defensive front has held strong, but the linebackers and secondary must step up to prevent the kind of big plays that have cost the team early in the season. However, consistency and improved run defense will be critical if they want to maintain their momentum and compete at a high level. By addressing these key areas, Miami can solidify itself as a top defensive unit in the league all while taking some pressure off the offense until Tua returns.