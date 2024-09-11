Dolphins Defense Shuts Down the Jaguars in the Second Half

We finally got to see the Dolphins play regular-season football again, and it didn’t disappoint—it was very entertaining. It’s definitely true that the Dolphins struggled in the first half, and we all saw that, but the way they were able to come back and win was something to be really proud of. Yes, it was an ugly win, but it was a win.

The first half was very disappointing in every aspect. The Dolphins’ explosive offense from last year didn’t seem to be working at all, and the play-calling was very questionable. The defense also struggled a lot in the first half, allowing 17 points, and except for the first play of the game, where Calais Campbell got a sack, they didn’t seem to be able to apply any pressure to the quarterback whatsoever.

The Offensive Line, which has been a big topic of conversation for Dolphins fans, was not doing its best job in the first half either. But the offense, in general, especially the run game, seemed kind of stuck. The passing game was a little out of sync, with Tua missing some throws that he would usually make, but that’s a normal thing in the first game of the year. It also didn’t help that a Tight End, who I will not mention by name (Durham Smythe), decided to drop every pass thrown his way.

We all thought Jonnu Smith would be more involved in the game, but we barely got to see him; he was pretty much a non-factor. Another non-factor was a wide receiver, who I also won’t mention his name (Braxton Berrios). I was confident he would prove the doubters wrong, but he was also pretty useless in this game. If I am not mistaken, he had two targets, both of which were on a fourth down, and he didn’t catch any of them. Also, in the punt returns, which is supposed to be his specialty, he didn’t do anything other than fair catch it a bunch of times, and he also ran into his own blocker one of the times he did try to return it.

As I mentioned, the playcalling was very questionable, especially with so many screen passes and inside handoffs that didn’t work that well. But the one thing we did see that I am sure most of us loved was the third and short plays, where they handed it off to Alec Ingold for the first down. The short yardage situation was a big problem last year, and that might be the solution.

But in the second half, it was a completely different story. The Defense woke up and was able to put the Jaguars in handcuffs. The Offense played much better and made enough plays to win it. But the real momentum changer was Jevon Holland’s forced fumble when the Jaguars were about to score and extend their lead. In the very next play, we all know what happened: an 80-yard bomb to Tyreek for the touchdown, so it was essentially a 14-point swing in a matter of two plays.

The offensive line looked much better in the second half, and the run game started to get going. The surprise of the day was Jeff Wilson Jr.; he was the one who really got the run game going. But if we are being honest, there is still a lot of room for improvement in those areas.

The defense wasn’t really able to apply that much pressure in the second half either, except for the clutch back-to-back sacks on the Jaguars’ last offensive possession. But the main thing was that they didn’t allow any points in the second half, which really allowed the Dolphins to come back for the win.

Yes, it wasn’t the best-looking win, and they need to clean many things up. One of the most important things is to get rid of penalties. The Dolphins seemingly struggle with penalties every year, and they can’t figure something out for some reason. A lot of these penalties are coachable, and they should put a lot of emphasis on that topic.

Another thing that I am sure we all want to see is Jaylen Waddle get more targets. He only got five targets and caught four of them, but he still ended up with more than a hundred yards receiving. Waddle is too good of a player to only be getting five targets; he needs to see at least eight to ten targets per game, in my opinion.

And I can’t write this article without mentioning Jaelan Phillips, who came back from an Achilles injury and got the clutch sack in the fourth quarter. He looked really good out there, and he seems to be healthy. I am sure he will have an amazing year. And since we are on the topic of pass rushers, I have to be honest and say that Chop Robinsons debut was disappointing, he really didn’t do anything other than get called for an offsides penalty. I know it’s only the first game and that he is a rookie, and I am very confident that he will be a really good player, but I still had to mention it.

I am sure the Dolphins learned a lot from this game and will improve as the season progresses. After all, it was only the first game, and even though they didn’t play so well, they still won, which is an encouraging sign of the potential of this team. Tua threw for over 300 yards and he didn’t even have such a good game, oh and by the way, he did look a little more mobile and faster even if he didn’t get that many chances to run it. The Dolphins should now focus on their upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Bills and make sure to fix any possible problems before that important divisional game.