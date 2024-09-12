With the NFL finally back, fans across the country were looking forward to watching their team in Week 1. But, some were left happier than others…

LoyaltyStars have analyzed fans from each team’s social media activity, to determine which fanbase in the NFL are the happiest and angriest after Week 1!

To do this, LoyaltyStars used a social media sentiment tool to determine whether fans’ tweets were positive or negative when reacting to the game. All tweets made about each team were analyzed from the opening game on Thursday night, until this morning, after the Monday Night Football game.

The research shows that Miami Dolphins fans are 10th happiest in the NFL after Gameweek 1! With 7,090 positive tweets made about the Dolphins during Week 1, they are one of the teams with the most positive tweets made about them!

Here are the Top 10 Happiest Fanbases in the NFL: