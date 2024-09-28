The Miami Dolphins will host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium in a revenge mindset type of game. In addition to the Dolphins wanting to settle a score from last season’s blown lead to the Titans Week 14, there are some sub-stories. Mainly the quarterback situation with Skylar and Snoop. Following a rough road loss in Seattle last week, newly acquired quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is likely to start Monday night for Miami.

While not necessarily put in the easiest position for success against the Seahawks, Thompson was hit often. He has been limited through the week of practice with an injury to his ribs after being sacked five times. Thompson was not stellar last week, and third stringer Tim Boyle not an upgrade when called upon. Miami will now look to Huntley who was signed by Miami off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad heading into Week 3.

Of course, with starter Tua Tagovailoa on IR until at least Week 8 in the best-case scenario, the next three games are pivotal for this Dolphins team. Miami has a pair of road games after their Monday night matchup with the Titans, New England, followed by Indianapolis with a Week 6 bye in between. It’s now the task of Huntley’s to get Miami to at worst 3-3 heading into the possible Tagovailoa return. Having some more time to have gotten knowledge of the offense and playbook, Huntley could be the exact type of quarterback to fix things, temporarily at least.

Undrafted in 2000, Huntley spent the majority of his career on the Ravens with a quick appearance on the Cleveland Browns practice unit. The Dania Beach, Florida product is now prepared to start for his hometown Dolphins. When asked what starting for the Dolphins would mean to him, Huntley told South Florida reports on Thursday, “That would be amazing; that’s just a child’s dream.” He added, “Being able to play for your home team, man, that’s just something everybody doesn’t get to come across. So it would mean everything in the world, but I’m just here to help the team win.”

Huntley played in relief of an injured Jackson in 2022 and made a Pro Bowl while helping the Ravens to a 2-2 record as the starter. What makes Huntley intriguing is his ability to extend the play. He can freelance a bit around the pocket, and make plays with his legs as well as arm. Of course, Lamar Jackson is not, but Huntley could bring a new dynamic to the Dolphins’ offense. Adding Huntley’s scrambling ability, mixed with speedster receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, could create an element of the unknown. Should Huntley be pressured, forced out of the pocket, or decide to take it upon himself to tuck the ball and run, his dual ability is a bit different than that of Thompson’s and even Tagovailoa’s.

Within an offense as complicated and nuanced as Mike McDaniel’s is, Huntley brings his own unique element to the unit. What Miami may have missed last week was relying on the quarterback to throw too often. Now, at home, with their fourth quarterback to take a snap this season, Miami should look to move the ball via the ground. In an obvious assessment, Miami must utilize their running backs more so than they did on the road against Seattle.

De’Von Achane has been stellar, and besides rushing, his receiving game has been top-tier. His 17 catches so far this season are the most among running backs. Through three games, he is averaging 107.6 yards from scrimmage a contest. Veteran runner Raheem Mostert missed the last two games, and has been limited this week in practice with a chest injury. His status for Monday night is up in the humid air at the moment. Rookie Jaylen Wright needs to be featured more often. Only getting a pair of carries in Seattle, he made the most of them. He took one attempt for nine yards and another for eight.

The Dolphins collectively gave running backs just 16 carries last week, with one from Boyle and an attempt from fullback Alec Ingold. While down two possessions, the abandonment of the run was premature, and Miami actually had a chance later in the game to bring it to one possession. Anthony Weaver’s defense made adjustments in the second half, which has become a trend, however the offense has not had that trait. Weaver’s unit game up just seven second-half points, which opened a door for Miami to crawl back. However, they didn’t adapt appropriately and didn’t score a point following a first-quarter field goal. A field goal that was set up by an interception and drive beginning at the Seahawks’ own six-yard line.

The Titans are 20th in the NFL against the run, giving up 124.3 yards on the ground a game. In sharp contrast to last season, the Dolphins are just 25th in the league in rushing, as opposed to first last season. Moreover, Tennessee is dead last in the league in terms of turnover differential at -7. Their defense has yet to register an interception. Miami’s 2024 differential is zero, with equal amounts of takeaways and giveaways at three each.

Looking more into the team stats, the Titans are 29th in total offense, 28th in passing offense and 27th on third downs. Defensively, this stacks nicely for Miami and Weaver’s group. The Dolphins are 11th in total defense, 12th in both passing and rushing defense, and 5th in third down defense. Second year signal caller Will Levis has not won a football game, since last year’s win against the Dolphins.

Regardless of the Dolphins quarterback quandary, and slow start overall, this Titans matchup should skew to benefit Miami. In a game that could literally dictate the next several weeks of the season, the task will fall on McDaniel and his coaches, to put their football team in the best position for success. The Dolphins and Titans kick-off on Monday night at Hard Rock at 7:30 pm est.