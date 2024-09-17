The Miami Dolphins have released WR Robbie Chosen from their practice squad.

Chosen played in nine games in 2023, started none for Miami, and had four receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown. Sixty-eight of those yards and the touchdown came in Miami’s 70-20 blowout win over Denver when Miami was already up 56-13 in the fourth quarter. Chosen has 379 receptions, 5,082 yards, and 30 touchdowns for his career. His last truly productive season in the NFL was in 2021.

Robbie Chosen played for Carolina and Arizona in 2022. He played in 16 games total, started 7, and had 20 receptions, 282 yards, and one touchdown combined for both teams. Anderson began his NFL career in 2016 with the NY Jets, where he played for four seasons. In 2020, he signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers, where he was reunited with his old college coach Matt Rhule. Then, in 2022, mid-season, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2017, Anderson was arrested twice in South Florida, once in Sunrise at a traffic stop where he then threatened to sexually assault the police officer’s wife and another time in Miami at a music festival for resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice.

In 2022, he got into a heated verbal argument with the Panthers’ WR coach during a game, and then head coach Steve Wilks kicked Anderson out of the game and sent him to the locker room. He was traded days later to Arizona.