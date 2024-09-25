Dolphins Should Start Patrick Paul If Terron Armstead Can’t Play

Well, I was so shocked on Sunday. Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead left because of injury again. It’s becoming the yearly narrative with him. I don’t like to pick on him because he’s a good player, leader, and person. The problem is he has never played a full NFL season in his career. Right now, he is in concussion protocol and is questionable to play next Monday Night against the Tennessee Titans.

If Armstead isn’t cleared to play, I think the Dolphins should start rookie Patrick Paul in his place and let him get his feet wet and experience. This is no knock against backup Kendal Lamm, but he is being cross-trained to play both left and right tackle, and he had to play for one play for right tackle Austin Jackson on Sunday, but Paul is the future at left tackle and I think it’s time for him to get some snaps if Armstead can’t go. The Dolphins need to see what they have in Paul.

Paul is a big, physical specimen, and he is raw with lots of potential. The Dolphins should use this game to have him get regular-season snaps and adjust to the speed of the game. They should see if he can handle it, even if it’s for one game. If he struggles, they can put Lamm in the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted a left tackle in the second round of this year’s draft a few picks after the Dolphins in Kingsley Suamataia. He started the opener and played fine, but struggled in the second game and then got benched, which can happen with a rookie. I’m sure Chiefs coach Andy Reid have him watch and learn, and work on his skills in practice.

If this happens with Patrick Paul, it’s no shame because he’s a rookie, and every rookie is going to have a learning curve. Paul played well in the preseason but also had some struggles. He wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but I was encouraged by what I saw and want to see how it translates into the regular season. And with Miami Offensive line coach Butch Barry and offensive coordinator Frank Smith, who is a former offensive line coach, Paul is getting great coaching on a day-to-day basis.

The Dolphins should consider this an opportunity to play him because it’s a home game, and it’s not against a particularly strong opponent in the Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins have nothing to lose by playing him, and if he doesn’t play well, they can go back to Lamm.

Someone tell me why not.