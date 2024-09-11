Dolphins VS Bills: X-Factors

Fans are gearing up for another prime-time showdown as the Miami Dolphins prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup. After a thrilling Week 1 victory, the Dolphins look to maintain their momentum against a familiar divisional foe. With this game airing on Prime Video, fans won’t want to miss a second of the action.

Oh, and the best jerseys in the NFL will be on display.

Tua is 1-6 vs the Buffalo Bills, and the Bills have taken 11 of the last 12. Simply stated, this is currently the Bills division; the East runs through Buffalo. Miami has a chance to get over that hump this season, and another early season win vs the Bills would be a huge start. Here are this week’s X-Factors.

Tua Tagovailoa

QB1 is an X-Factor. Tua must be sharp, as the Dolphins are already down Raheem Mostert and possibly Devon Achane. The Bill secondary is most definitely weaker this season and is already down Nickelback Teron Johnson. It will be up to Tua to get the ball out before Gregory Rousseau (Who has sacked Tua 2.5 times in his career (fourth-most of any player)) and Von Miller can make their presence felt. Tua already leads the league in passing yards, and we can expect him to build on his lead Thursday night.

Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle

If Tua is an X-Factor, then so are the receivers who will get the ball. The Dolphins will win this game through the air due to their injuries. The Bills have done a good job guarding the two in the past, but that will change on Thursday. These two will play a massive part in a Thursday night victory.

Gregory Rousseau

Rousseau is coming off a three-sack performance and has the ability to impact any game. Armstead and Jackson have a tough assignment.

The only pair of OTs in the top 10 of PFF grading

3. Terron Armstead – 90.3

10. Austin Jackson – 80.5

Dalton Kincaid

Although the Dolphins eliminated Evan Engram last week, they have typically struggled guarding the tight end. Kincaid was also quiet last week but has the ability to be a problem for the Dolphins’ linebackers and safeties. In Miami’s late-season loss to Buffalo last season, Kincaid hauled in 7 catches for 84 yards. With the Bills’ receiving core being the weakest part of their offense, maintaining Kincaid is essential to a win.

Josh Allen

Let’s just say it how it is, Josh Allen owns the Dolphins. The Dolphins must contain his revived rushing attack as he put the Bills on his back last week to gut out a win vs the Cardinals. Pressure Allen, limit his legs, and bring him down.

The Dolphins are the better team, but this is the NFL and that is not what matters. The Dolphins must play more offensively like the team we saw in the second half and maintain their defensive success. One thing to note is the Dolphins running backs will be quite depleted for Thursday’s matchup. Although I did not list them as X-Factors, Jaylen Wright and Jeff Wilson Jr. have a big assignment. (Barring Achane’s availability). If Achane can’t go, the Dolphins offense will need to rely on its superstars to take control over the AFC East and finally Beat Buffalo.