After a glorious start to the College Football betting season, going 4-1 last weekend, we look to continue the momentum into week 2 of CFB action and welcome in the NFL. As always, the current odds are as per DraftKings Sportsbook. Remember, GAMBLE RESPONSIBLY.

Now for this week’s picks:

Iowa (-3) vs Iowa State

Last year, these in state rivals played to a 10-7 finish. I don’t see that result this season. I believe Iowa, even in a small sample size, will have plenty of defense and enough offense due to their running game to cover a field goal at home. Take the Hawkeyes giving 3.

Arkansas (+10) @ Oklahoma State

Arkansas is the type of team to keep games close. Oklahoma State struggled against FCS South Dakota St last weekend while giving up big plays in the process. I think Arkansas can cover the 10 being given, currently. Take the points.

Texas (-7) @ Michigan

You might be thinking I am crazy about taking a full touchdown on the road against Michigan. But if you didn’t watch the Wolverines last weekend against Fresno St, they looked utterly lost on offense. They only amassed 269 yards of offense on 34 minutes of possession time. Texas is going to beat Michigan’s brakes off if they can’t get it right this week. I don’t think they can. Give me Texas in a BLOWOUT.

Baylor/Utah OVER 55.5

The Utes look to have fixed their offense since they got back their starting QB and TE last week. Baylor is always game to go shot for shot offensively. I feel this game clears the over by the end of the first half.

Parlay pays +1242 if you desire to throw this down on one.

CFB Season Record 4-1

Arizona (+6.5) @ Buffalo

I think the Bills will win this outright but I didn’t see anything this summer that tells me they will blow teams out (at least not week 1). Arizona is flying under the radar and have a dynamic weapon on the outside in Harrison Jr. I like them to cover a near TD week 1.

Miami (-166) vs Jacksonville

The spread has been flip-flopping from 3.5 to 3 for the week. Moneyline seems like a more logical bet. Miami has won 24 of the last 34 games at Hard Rock Stadium, and the temperatures will be blazing on the Jaguars sideline for the home opener. Take the Dolphins straight up.

Cleveland (-2.5) vs Dallas

Opening on the road is tough but against a Browns defense that is healthy and only gave up 13.9 ppg at home last season is even tougher. Ceedee Lamb is likely on a pitch count due to his contract dispute. I expect this to be a lower scoring game (don’t trust Deshaun Watson’s shoulder). I like the Browns to win by a field goal.

San Francisco (-4.5) vs New York Jets

I am not sold on Aaron Rodgers returning to his old self from 2021, especially off an achilles injury. The 49ers will have their full aresenal at their disposal and will make life tough for the Jets to play their game offensively. I expect a touchdown win for the Niners so lay the points.