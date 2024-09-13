Another successful weekend overall, going 5-3 between NCAA and NFL picks last weekend. Many juicy matchups this week. All spreads are from DraftKings Sportsbook and always a good reminder to GAMBLE RESPONSIBLY. Here are this week’s picks!

LSU @ South Carolina OVER 48

LSU has dominated this series overall as of late. I also don’t trust LSU to cover a touchdown on the road. 17 of the last 19 games have gone OVER in LSU games and I feel that trend continues. Take the OVER.

Utah (-18.5) @ Utah State

Utah should cover this game just based on their defense alone. Only allowing a 40.5% completion rate and 2.7 yards per carry through 2 games this season. The Aggies will have some trouble here and I think Utah will do enough offensively to win by 3 TDs.

Ole Miss (-21.5) @ Wake Forest

This is the first real test for Ole Miss, who dominated some FCS opponents in the first two games of the year. I would have shied away from the spread this week until Wake Forest blew a lead late to, of all teams, Virginia. Jaxson Dart is playing at a Heisman level early on, and I don’t think that stops here. Lay the 3+ touchdown spread here.

Georgia (-22) @ Kentucky

Georgia is still the best team in the country. I made the mistake of taking Kentucky last week at home against South Carolina. Based on their inept offensive line play, this seems like a gimme. Take the Bulldogs BIG here.

Season Record: 5-3

(Parlaying these picks will be +1240)

Tampa Bay (+7.5) @ Detroit

I like Detroit a lot this year, I think 7.5 against a formidable opponent is a bit much in my opinion. Baker Mayfield was impressive last week at home. I feel like he will have a good performance on the road to keep this within a touchdown. Take the Bucs over a TD here.

Washington ML (-125) vs New York Giants

While the Commanders struggled in Tampa, I was impressed with the play of Jayden Daniels. Commanders defense will also get a bounce back game with Daniel Jones and the lowly Giants coming to town. I think this will be close but Commanders should take this one at home.

Kansas City (-6) vs Cincinnati

The Chiefs came out firing on all cylinders and have had 10 days rest leading up to this game. Something isn’t right with Joe Burrow’s wrist and there is also no sign of Tee Higgins or a run game. Chiefs should win handily Sunday afternoon.

LA Rams @ Arizona OVER 47.5

I think this game has the makings of a bit of a shootout. As much as the Rams will miss Puka Nacua for the next 4 weeks, I think Stafford has more than enough to drop 20+ on this Arizona defense. The same can be said for Kyler Murray and his offense. I think we see a bit more from Marvin Harrison Jr this week and this will be a 27-23 affair. Take the over.

Season Record: 3-1

(Parlaying these will be +1131)