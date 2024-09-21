It has been a great start for us with the NFL season. 6-2 overall and 13-7 on the year between the NFL and NCAA slate. We have been unlucky in college in recent weeks, going 2-2 in back to back weeks. Let’s have a resounding weekend and improve on our 65% hit rate on picks. Draftkings Sportsbook is where the spreads are coming from and as always, GAMBLE RESPONSIBLY!

Let’s take a dive into this weekend’s action!

Indiana (-28.5) vs Charlotte

In what universe do we live in that Indiana is a 4+ TD favorite? Indiana is averaging over 500 yards of total offense while touting a top-25 defense thus far. Granted, they haven’t played anyone of substance (UCLA isn’t good folks). This trend continues on Saturday. Take Indiana.

NC State at Clemson OVER 44

While Clemson was underwhelming in their opener against Georgia, they should have no problem handling NC State at home with a freshman QB at the helm. Clemson will look to attack them on the ground while their defense should do enough to keep them under 20 points. The over is too enticing here with such a low amount. Take the OVER.

Coastal Carolina (+142) vs Virginia

An underdog you say? Virginia lost by 2 scores at home to Maryland last weekend, and I feel I may have a hard time stopping Coastal’s run game. On top of that, Coastal Carolina is 24-2 in their last 26 homes games. With them being home, take the money line here.

Miami (FL) (-17) at South Florida

South Florida is getting shown a lot of love this week for hanging tough against Alabama and a comeback last weekend against Southern Miss. Miami isn’t Southern Miss nor an Alabama team who was out of sorts before blowing their doors off. Cam Ward will put up big numbers and I think Miami’s defense can stifle South Florida’s run game. Take the Canes here.

Season Record: 7-5

Palay these picks if desired. It is +1598

Pittsburgh (-1.5) vs LA Chargers

I am not buying either of these teams at 2-0. Pittsburgh gets the edge here being it’s home opener and Justin Herbert less than 100%. I think Justin Fields will run for 50+ yards in a low scoring game. But not being a field goal number, I will take the home team to win by at least 2.

Green Bay (+124) at Tennessee

I feel the ML is a nice play and even with the status of Jordan Love up in the air, Green Bay can do more than enough defensively to win this game outright. If Love is given the green light (Vegas doesn’t think so based on the spread), Malik Willis/Josh Jacobs should have a big game on the road. Seems like a gift from Vegas.

Baltimore (-115) at Dallas

If we learned anything from the game last week in Dallas, is that they have a serious problem stopping the run. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry coming to town isn’t going to fare well in my opinion. Baltimore has yet to let the run game loose, this is the perfect week to do it. Take the Ravens ML.

Buffalo (-5) vs Jacksonville (MNF)

The Bills are off to a strong start and on defense, look to be in great shape. Trevor Lawrence is continuing his struggles and in an environment like Buffalo, I feel this has the makings of a blowout. Josh Allen and the Bills should dominate this one. Lay the points.

Season Record: 6-2

Parlay this if desired. Plays at +1439