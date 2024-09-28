If this is your first time reading this article, what have you been waiting on? Last weekend, I went 7-1 in my picks, upping my record to 20-8 overall on the season between NCAA and NFL Football bets. Some big games on the slate this weekend. Have a look at this week’s picks (spreads from DraftKings Sportsbook), and as always, please gamble responsibly!

Ole Miss (-15.5) vs Kentucky

Ole Miss should take care of Kentucky handily. Jaxson Dart is playing great football. Kentucky cannot throw the football as they are ranked 121st in the country. All it takes is Ole Miss to get out to a big lead early for this to become a blowout. Lay the near 16 points for the Rebels.

Nebraska (-10) at Purdue

Pat Mahomes light (Raiola) will may not need to do a lot in this game, thanks to a dominant ground attack against Purdue, who has given up a whopping 723 yards on the ground in their last 2 games. Nebraska’s defense will do enough in this one.

Colorado at UCF UNDER 62

I didn’t think Colorado had much of a chance last week, but they proved me wrong. Their defense isn’t very good, but Shadeur Sanders is an elite quarterback prospect who can make big plays. KJ Jefferson and the Knights will look to attack on the ground and force Colorado to play from behind. It is going to be humid and potentially wet for this game, which is why I like the UNDER.

SMU (-6) vs Florida State

In what world would SMU be a near TD favorite over FSU? Well, 2024 happened, and the Noles are in complete shambles with shotty QB play. SMU should win this easily.

Season Record: 10-6

Atlanta (-155) vs New Orleans

Falcons come into this game licking their chops the way last weeks game ended vs KC. Saints are reeling with injuries to their OL and were taken to the cleaners by the Eagles defense. Should be a low scoring game but I’ll take the home team on the money line.

Pittsburgh (-2) at Indianapolis

I am not sure what’s wrong in Indy, but things are looking bleek. While on the other side, the Steelers defense has been dominant and Justin Fields is doing just enough. I like Pittsburgh here on the road.

Washington at Arizona OVER 49

This game should be fun to watch on the late slate Sunday. The Commanders offense has been on fire over the last 2 weeks while their defense can’t stop a nose bleed. Would have to imagine this game is high scoring and quick. Take the over.

Miami (-118) vs Tennessee

Now, I normally don’t like doing this, but I think the Dolphins are in line for their first GOOD game of the season. I can see mind games being played defensively against Levis, who is turning it over a lot.

Season Record: 10-2