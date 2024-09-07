Former NFL WR Ed McCaffrey spoke with Betway Sports Blog about a variety of topics, and he discussed his son Max McCaffrey coaching with the Miami Dolphins this season and working for Mike McDaniel. Check out Ed’s Full Interview (CLICK HERE) and read his comments about Max being in Miami and working with Mike McDaniel.

Your son Max is now coaching in Miami under Mike McDaniel, who was a Broncos intern around the time you were playing in Denver?

He was a ball boy. He actually joined the team kind of after I left, but I knew of him and his family. I remember him when he was a little kid running around there. Kyle Shanahan was also a ball boy when I was with the 49ers back in 1994, and also with the Broncos when I signed in 1995.

These kids grew up around football as ball boys, listening to the coaches, watching the players, just getting a feel for what the life is like and the commitment that is required to be successful in that profession. All these young bucks are growing up and having all kinds of success.

Coach McDaniel has had tonnes of success in Miami, and he’s an innovator. You see him doing things that other teams weren’t doing, and you hear Tua Tagovailoa talk about what a great relationship he has with his head coach, and how when he was down on himself coach McDaniel brought him in, watched film with him and showed him how he could be a great quarterback.

How much of an inspiration is it for someone like Max to have seen Mike McDaniel rise all the way through the ranks to become an NFL head coach?

It starts with having the same type of personality, and the passion for the game. Great coaches can’t do without football. It’s their life and their calling. To put in 18 to 20 hours a day, to bring your laptop home and watch film, especially as you get older and you have family or kids – I don’t think you can just do it for a paycheck. You’re doing it because you love the game.

Max loves the game. I got a chance to coach with him for a couple years and even when I was ready to shut it down, have dinner and stop watching film for half an hour, he just lives with it. He carries it with him, he watches it in the morning and when he’s going to bed at night. Right now, he’s a sponge. They have some great coaches there in Miami and he’s trying to learn from all of them.

Max McCaffrey joined the Miami Dolphins as an offensive assistant in 2023. Before joining Miami, McCaffrey spent the previous three seasons at Northern Colorado, where he was their wide receivers coach, before becoming their offensive coordinator in 2021.

As a player, Max McCaffrey appeared in six NFL games as a wide receiver for Jacksonville and San Francisco. He also was on the practice squads of Green Bay and New Orleans.