The Miami Dolphins are embarking on a significant transformation, and the action isn’t confined to the football field. Monumental financial moves are afoot behind the scenes, with team owner Stephen Ross contemplating the sale of a stake in the Dolphins valued at an astonishing $7 billion.

We’re talking here of billion-dollar business deals that rival the largest name which global entertainment has ever seen, and we’re talking about touchdowns and field goals by way over. Let’s delve inside some of the drivers behind this potential sale, how it’s impacting the sports world, and what it could mean for the future of NFL team ownership.

A New Era of NFL Ownership

NFL ownership has historically been exclusive, with tight controls over who could own a team. But recent rule changes are shaking things up: Private equity firms are now allowed to hold up to 10% of an NFL team-a critical change for a league that has protected its ownership ranks for decades.

At the center of it all is billionaire real estate tycoon Stephen Ross, who is in talks with a major player in sports investments: Arctos Partners. It is not the first foray into sports or professional teams that Arctos has made, with the company already holding stakes in a number of NBA, MLB, and NHL teams. Were Ross to complete this sale, it would be one of the first deals to take advantage of the NFL’s newly relaxed ownership rules. This will set the stage for a new trend where private investors can now own slices of NFL teams.

The $7 Billion Power Move

The price at which the Dolphins are pegged to be approximately $7 billion could raise a few eyebrows, since as recently as Forbes valued the team higher by around $4.6 billion. So where is it getting this huge leap from? The reason for this is actually wrapped up in all of the following: the NFL’s incredible profitability thanks to steam-high television deals, stadium deals, merchandise sales, and an increasingly robust presence through online streaming services.

The reason is specific investments the Dolphins have made: the renovations to Hard Rock Stadium and-most importantly-a great on-field performance. Miami being one of the world’s global destinations, it is easy to see why this team is now among the prized few in the NFL.

Smart Financial Play by Ross

For Stephen Ross, selling a minority share of the Dolphins is a strategic move and it’s shaken news portals and even top online betting platforms. He gets to unlock billions in cash while remaining in control of the team. This allows him financial leeway without yielding the reins to his locally beloved franchise. It’s a business strategy reflective of the new normal among NFL owners, who are increasingly open to new ways of raising capital without giving up ownership.

That would mark a turning point for the league, with private equity funds a way for owners to monetize their investment in their teams while retaining control of them. It’s not enough just to be an owner any longer; it all comes down to leveraging financial partnerships to increase profitability and growth more and more.

The Bigger Impact on the NFL

If Ross consummates this deal, it may trigger a chain reaction of similar moves across the league. Private equity’s incursion into the NFL is modernizing a model that has been in place for decades-long family ownership externally financed. Now, with private equity firms ready to pony up, owners have the chance to bring in new capital, grow their franchise, and start riding the wave of the NFL’s explosive financial growth.

This might be the start of a movement that alters how teams are managed and financed. There could be more creative financial methods coming down the pike in the NFL, much like Ross is doing with the Dolphins, now that there are sophisticated investors involved.

The Visionary Behind the Dolphins

When it comes to NFL ownership, Stephen Ross is anything but ordinary. This perennial forward thinker has been quite the mover and shaker both in sports and real estate. It would appear that everywhere one looks, he’s had his finger in the pie-from the Formula 1 race coming to Miami to the massive Hudson Yards development in New York. Now, with his possible sale of part of the Dolphins, Ross has continued through a list of strategic moves.

A sale at this price for the NFL would have meant further financial intricacies in team ownership. At this valuation of $7 billion, the Dolphins have Ross sending a clear signal: Football is not just a sport; it is a global money train. The other owners might also take this as a cue to do just what Ross will have done, changing how NFL teams are financed and owned in the process.

The NFL’s Future: A Financial Evolution

NFL ownership is changing at a breakneck pace-the equivalent of a game-changing play on the field. A decision by Ross to potentially sell a stake in the Dolphins is part of a broader trend: NFL owners looking for new ways to maximize their investments, all while not losing control. With private equity continuing to pour into the fold, the NFL could be entering a new era in which financial innovation carries just as much importance as on-field success.

By the end, Stephen Ross is ahead of the curve once more, sitting at the head of where the financial future of the NFL is going. The fortunes of the Dolphins on the field will always matter, but today their worth off the field is just as important. The NFL isn’t about football anymore; it’s a business empire unto itself, and Ross is one of the key architects that shape its future.

Indeed, this is a new landscape that promises exciting changes not only for the Dolphins but for the entire league. So, stay tuned—because the NFL’s ownership game is changing, and Stephen Ross is leading the charge.