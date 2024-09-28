The Miami Dolphins announced that QB Tyler Huntley will start at QB for Miami on Monday Night vs the Titans.

Dolphins QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley will start Monday night versus the Tennessee Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2024

Huntley is 26 years old and went undrafted in 2020 out of Utah. The Dolphins will be his 3rd team, as he has previously spent time with the Ravens and Browns, although he never made the Browns’ roster or played in a game for them. Huntley has played in 20 games, starting 9. In those nine starts, the team won three and lost six games.

Huntley did go to the Pro Bowl in 2022 as a member of the Ravens.

In his career Huntley has 221 completions on 342 attempts, his completion percentage is 64.6% and he has thrown for 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. In 2021, playing in seven games he took 18 sacks.

In 2023, he was 21 for 37 for 203 yards and had three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Huntley also brings a skillset that the Dolphins haven’t had at the quarterback position in many years, which is one who can make plays with his legs. Huntley is an elusive and athletic quarterback who can make plays with his legs when things break down and also Mike McDaniel can call designed run plays for his quarterback now, something he was unable to do with Tua and he won’t be able to do with Skylar Thompson.