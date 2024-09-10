If Miami Doesn’t Beat Buffalo on Thursday, They Never Will

2-13

That is Miami’s record in the last 15 meetings against the Buffalo Bills.

The Miami Dolphins, if they get to where they want to get, must do better. You can’t get swept consistently by your division rival every season and think you will win the division and get a home playoff game.

Josh Allen is good, but he isn’t this good. The guy has been known to be a turnover machine, but when he plays Miami, even when he turns it over, the Dolphins still can’t find a way to win.

This isn’t the same Buffalo team as in past seasons, either. They are weaker at the wide receiver position, and their defense has a couple of key players injured.

Even though this Miami Dolphins team isn’t the same as last season, I believe they are in better shape than Buffalo.

Buffalo is working with a new group of wide receivers and a new secondary for the most part.

Miami is just replacing a key player here or a key player there (i.e., Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt).

There is a difference in what each team has lost since last season.

The larger point here is if Miami doesn’t beat Buffalo this week, when will they?

Miami is at home.

It’s a short week when the visiting team is at a huge disadvantage.

Buffalo is trying to work in many new pieces at key positions in pretty big roles.

Everything points to Miami having an advantage in this game.

IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

Good teams protect their house and win home games.

Good teams beat their division rivals.

Good teams know when a game is important and handle their business.

Mike McDaniel, Tua, and Jaylen Waddle got big new contract extensions. Tyreek Hill got his deal reworked and was given more money. It’s time for them to step up and show that Mr. Stephen Ross and the organization were correct in paying them big money. They must set the tone for the 2024 season and start a new streak, one of which is where they are 13-2 vs. the Bills moving forward instead of 2-13.

No More Excuses! It’s time for Miami to change the direction of this rivalry.

Beat Buffalo