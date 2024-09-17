In Miami Mike We Trust

Are we really here already?

We haven’t even played our third Game yet, and it feels like everyone around town is more ready for the offseason than the rest of the season.

Shedeur Sanders. Quinn Ewers. Cam Ward.

Everyone is locked in on College Football and playing GM for the 2025 Draft. We are looking for our next answer at quarterback and continuing to question whether we should have let Tua play this year before extending him.

Things sure cool off quickly in Miami, don’t they?

So, with Tua out, who do we turn to? By default, the Depth Chart says Skylar Thompson, but that’s not the answer here. It’s not Tyler Huntley, either, who was just signed to backup Skylar.

It’s time for Miami Mike to turn up the heat around here.

Now more than ever, it’s time to step up and pull us through this stretch until we can find better footing. Nobody else can do it.

Fresh off his contract extension, two winning seasons, & 2 playoff appearances, these next few weeks will test Mike and everything he has set out to establish.

How does it go? How is it that he loves to say? “I wish it were hotter.”

If ever there was a time for him to psych himself up, as he tries to do with banter such as this, then this is it.

Simply put, McDaniel needs to be better in every facet (Leading, Gameplanning, Play-calling, Game Day Coaching), and for someone who wears so many hats for this Franchise, that’s not going to be easy.

Keeping the locker room together & weathering the storm? That’s on Mike.

Devising an effective game plan to protect Skylar while helping him find success? That’s on Mike.

Improving play calling without your starting quarterback, who is your offense built around? That’s on Mike.

Maintaining expectations for the rest of the season despite the circumstances? That’s on Mike.

Be careful what you wish for.

For a man who has practically built a cult following for oozing coolness, it sure just got hotter than ever.