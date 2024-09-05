Is Jalen Ramsey Playing Week 1 vs Jacksonville? Doesn’t Sound Good

With the Dolphins’ first game of the season days away, it sounds like there is a chance Jalen Ramsey won’t be on the field playing in this game. When Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was asked about Ramsey playing this week at his media session on Thursday, he said: “I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful. I say prayers every night and talk to God.” He went on to say that they have to be smart about it because they have a game just a few days later on Thursday vs Buffalo and have two games in five days.

So it would make sense for Miami not to rush Ramsey back and maybe sit him for Week 1 vs. Jacksonville. I hope he is better for the Week 2 game on Thursday vs. Buffalo. The worst-case scenario would be Ramsey missing both the Week 1 and Week 2 games and not playing until Week 3.

Ramsey is nursing a hamstring injury, and he hasn’t practiced in the past few weeks, going back to the final week of training camp. He didn’t practice on Wednesday of this week and was listed with a hamstring injury on the first injury report of the season.

If Ramsey cannot go, expect to see Ethan Bonner and Storm Duck split duties and play on the first-string defense in his place.

The Miami Dolphins restructured Ramsey’s contract this offseason by converting $13.9 million of salary and a $11 million roster bonus into a signing bonus. This opened up close to $20 million in salary cap space, and Miami added three VOID years to the end of Ramsey’s contract to spread out the $25 million signing bonus over the next five seasons.

This dropped Ramsey’s 2024 Salary Cap number from $27.9 million to $7.9 million. His contract runs through 2025, but Miami will pay him on the salary cap through the 2028 season.

Ramsey will turn 30 in October. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl player and a three-time first-team all-pro who won a Super Bowl with the LA Rams.

We will update you on this story as it develops and as we receive more information on Ramsey’s injury status for this week’s game.