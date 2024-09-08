After a long-awaited reunion, Alex and Scott are back together in the studio for the first time since May. They briefly reflect on the recent loss of Alex’s son, Jando, before diving into their much-loved tradition: predicting the Miami Dolphins’ 2024 season. Join them as they break down each game, share team history, and reminisce about memorable matchups. Will their beloved Dolphins come out on top this season? Tune in for heartfelt moments, bold predictions, and Dolphins nostalgia.