Louis and Chris Ragone join Michael Fink to discuss how we see this game shaping up. We look at both sides of the ball and try to determine what we think will happen on Sunday in the 2024 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

We heard after the recording that Phillips will be somewhat limited. We also ran into a technical issue where we lost connection and audio. The audio lost was us speaking about coach McDaniel’s extension. We will speak about that on Monday.