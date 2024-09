This episode is part 1 of the publication of 2 lost episodes. It covers the Dolphins Free agency moves of 2024. It’s an important listen, even now, months later. It is a tribute to Alejandro “Jando” Saenz, who we lost in August. Alex and Scott plan to continue the podcast this year, but are navigating the loss of his son, our friend and podcast partner, and are delayed from our usual cadence. Please listen to this episode and share it with others. – Scott