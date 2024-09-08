The Miami Dolphins didn’t play a perfect game at all on Sunday, but they opened their season with a 20-17 win thanks to the leg of Jason Sanders. After a sluggish half, the Dolphins came back to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars as Sanders redeemed himself from an earlier miss. Sanders hit a 52-yarder as time expired, which was his longest game-winning kick in his career. He has now made 11 consecutive kicks in under 2:00 minutes of the game or in overtime, the best in the league. Inside of 1:00, he is 7-7 in these “clutch kicks,” and Sunday was his sixth career game-winner.

Sanders was set up by a rejuvenated Miami offense in the second half. After a slow start out of the gates, the Dolphins’ thoroughbred wide receivers came alive in the second half. Tua Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle on a 63-yard reception, yet they could not muster points following the long play.

However, on the next Dolphins’ series, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill on an 80-yard catch and run for a score, the longest of the receiver’s career. Waddle and Hill tailed over 100 yards receiving, becoming the seventh duo in NFL history to each hit this milestone in a game seven separate times.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins back for their career seventh comeback win and ninth game-winning drive. He finished the game 23-37 with 338 passing yards, the Hill touchdown, no interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 101.0. The slimmed-down signal-called even added an 11-yard run, picking up a first down. The Dolphins are now 8-4 when he throws for 300+ yards since he was drafted and 5-0 last season.

Second-year sensation De’Von Achane hauled in all seven of his pass targets for 76 yards. He rushed for a touchdown and gained 24 yards on the ground in 10 attempts. The Dolphins’ ground game didn’t start well, and Raheem Mostert only mustered up nine yards on six attempts. Jeff Wilson ran hard in the fourth quarter and totaled 26 yards on his five rushes for an average of 5.2. He was integral in Sander’s game, tying and winning field goal drives.

Defensively, Miami was saved by a timely forced fumble by Jevon Holland, punching the ball out from Travis Etienne. In what could have been a Jaguars touchdown, the touchback saved Miami and immediately led to Hill’s score. The defense also tallied a trio of sacks.

Emmanuel Ogbah rolled the dice in the fourth quarter, and on the next play, Jaelan Phillips also sacked Trevor Lawrence. Linebacker David Long, Jr. led Miami in tackles with eight, and free agent safety Jordan Poyer added six. Lawrence was limited to just 162 passing yards and went 12-21 with a touchdown pass to rookie Brian Thomas, Jr.

The Dolphins got a great performance by punter Jake Bailey. Following a sub-par 2023, Bailey punted four times for a net average of 48.8 yards, including a long of 57. He placed a 47-yarder inside the five-yard line and had a fantastic hold of Sanders’ game-winning kick.

While it was not a perfect win, it is still a Week 1 victory for Mike McDaniel. He is now 3-0 in openers for Miami and 7-1 in September.

The Dolphins will have a short week of rest until welcoming AFC East divisional rival the Buffalo Bills for a Thursday Night Football primetime matchup. Following their own close-for-comfort win against the Arizona Cardinals, this is an early marquee matchup for two contending AFC teams and a massive test for Tagovialoa, the defense, and the Dolphins.