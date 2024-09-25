In this weeks episode, Scott and Alex don’t spend a ton of time analyzing the Seahawks game. Watching it was painful. The Dolphins have both short and long term issues. Our hosts examine the team and the primary flaws in it. Cause and effect. Long term strategy. Who are the key contributors to this team now? Much of the talk is about Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel. They share the latest on injuries, and touch upon the upcoming game at home versus the Titans. The tail end of the podcast has the “One cool thing” segment, which is always positive!