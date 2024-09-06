Miami Dolphins rookie WR Malik Washington has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game vs. Jacksonville due to a quad injury. His status to play beyond week one is still up in the air at this time.

With Washington out for this weeks game, it is likely that Robbie Chosen, Erik Ezukanma, or D’Wayne Eskridge will be called up from Miami’s practice squad to the active roster.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars after returning to practice in limited capacity today. WR Malik Washington (quad) is OUT — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 6, 2024

Washington was a 6th-round pick in this previous year’s draft out of Virginia for Miami. His draft profile coming out of college reads as below.

Overview

Performed as a heavily targeted slot receiver in his single season at Virginia after transferring from Northwestern. Washington’s catch total is filled with a high number of quick-game throws and short out routes that allowed him to use his contact balance to stack plenty of tough yards after the catch. Washington possesses premium catch focus, buttery smooth hands and mature ball skills, but he needs to prove he can elude press and run an NFL route tree with better attention to detail. Washington maximizes his skill set to make up for his average size and he should garner attention as a gadget guy with the potential to develop into a WR4 or eventual starter in the slot.

Strengths