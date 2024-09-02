Per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, former Dolphins RB Chris Brooks reached an injury settlement with the team.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will practice this week and not be in the Red Non-Contact Jersey.

Jalen Ramsey was not seen at Practice on Monday. He will have an update on his injury and status for Sunday on Wednesday with the first injury report.

Aaron Jones will practice this week; his status for Sunday’s game is up in the air.

Benito Jones will practice this week; his status for Sunday’s game is up in the air.

Tyreek Hill said he hadn’t seen Odell Beckham Jr in about a week. OBJ is on the PUP list and must miss at least the season’s first four games.

In other news, the Miami Dolphins announced their captains today. They are Calais Campbell, Terron Armstead, Alec Ingold, Zach Sieler, Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, David Long, and Tua Tagovailoa.