With the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers playing the first game in Brazil this season, the Miami Dolphins will likely be in this game next season in 2025. The reason is the NFL has assigned marketing rights to each of the 32 NFL organizations for international countries, and in Brazil, the Dolphins and New England Patriots have the rights in that country.

You ask why Miami wasn’t in the game this year. Well, 2024 is a season when the NFC teams have nine home games, and the NFL didn’t want an AFC team to lose a home game and only have seven. Having an NFC team lose a home game and still have eight home games was seen as more favorable.

Another reason to expect Miami in this game is that now-retired NFL reporter Peter King reported in 2022 that Miami Dolphins owner Mr. Stephen Ross has been pushing to have the Dolphins play a game in Brazil or Spain (another country Miami has international marketing rights in).

So, considering all of those factors, one can assume the Dolphins will more than likely be playing in Brazil in Week 1 in 2025.

And I know what some of you reading this are thinking: “What if Miami wins the Super Bowl? They have to open the next season on Thursday Night at Hard Rock Stadium.” Well, NO. They don’t.

That isn’t a rule.

Multiple times, the Super Bowl champion hasn’t opened at home on Thursday Night Football the following season. I am sure the NFL would just schedule Miami to open at home at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2, maybe on Sunday Night or Monday Night Football, to have that “celebration” then.

Again, it would be nice to worry about if it happens, but to stress, there is no rule that the Super Bowl Champion must open at home the following season on Thursday night football.

So, if you are a Miami Dolphins fan and ever wanted to see Brazil, 2025 may be your chance to do both on one trip.