The Miami Dolphins won a thrilling game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Some players were outstanding, and some struggled. So, it’s time for our week 1 Miami Dolphins Stock report.

STOCK UP

Jeff Wilson Jr

When the game was on the line late, it wasn’t Raheem Mostert who was getting his number called to carry the football it was Jeff Wilson Jr. He led the team in rushing yards with 26, but he had 5.2 yards per carry. Wilson runs angry and his stock went way up and we should expect to see him on the field more.

De’Von Achane

Yes, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle did amazing things like they always do, but Achane was the focal point at many key points of the game and in many key spots. He had seven receptions for 76 yards, and he ran for a touchdown. Achane is RB1 in my book now moving forward.

Jake Bailey

Ya heard me; yes, Jake Bailey! He was amazing on Sunday. He landed three punts inside the 20; his punts averaged 49.5 yards. That is what you want from your punter and Bailey came through big-time.

Jevon Holland

Of course, we knew Holland was fantastic, but his game-saving play to cause a fumble and keep Jacksonville from delivering the knockout punch directly led to this Miami Dolphins victory. I don’t know if Jevon Holland is the best safety in the entire NFL, but he is in the conversation, and yesterday showed why.

STOCK DOWN

Durham Smythe

He was targeted three times yesterday and dropped them all. It was not a good day for Smythe, who was on the field for 42% of Miami’s offensive snaps.

Jonnu Smith

Did he even play? Miami only had Jonnu on the field for 28% of Miami’s offensive snaps, and in one of them, he lined up offsides.

Robert Jones/Liam Eichenberg

Everyone with an IQ over 2 knew Miami’s offensive line (specifically their guards) was going to be an issue heading into the season, and well, Week 1 was no surprise. Robert Jones was called for two penalties, and Liam Eichenberg was equally as bad and was responsible for at least one sack given up. Jacksonville’s defensive line was in Tua’s face and in Miami’s backfield most of the day and pretty much all of the first half. Neither player was any good.