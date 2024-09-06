The Miami Dolphins kick off the 2024 NFL season with a home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As kickoff approaches, the Dolphins already have many storylines to watch.

Defensive Stars Availability

Jaelan Phillips and Jalen Ramsey, will they play? If they do, how much (Phillips is said to be on a snap count), and at how high of a level? Phillips was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, while Ramsey did not participate. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner will have the opportunity to be the next men up behind Kendall Fuller, Kader Kohou, and Siran Neal. If Ramsey is not to play, the Dolphins will have a tough time handling the Jaguars passing attack; Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. are sure waiting on Ramsey’s availability.

Aaron Brewer

Brewer says he plans to play following his successful surgery on his broken hand. Brewer’s presence will be essential to the Dolphins’ handling of the Jaguars’ front seven. On Thursday, Brewer stated that his hand feels “really solid” and like a “brand new hand.”

Who Steps up as the third receiver?

Braxton Berrios, Grant Dubose, Robbie Chosen, and the rookie standout Malik Washington are the names in the mix to be Miami’s 3rd wide receiver to start the season. The Dolphins chose to keep four wide receivers following some unfortunate injuries this preseason. A group that went from very deep and strong became very top-heavy. The Dolphins recently added 6’2 receiver Grant Dubose and brought back Robbie Chosen. Both the new acquisitions add size and could contribute on the outside. My money is on the explosive Malik Washington, who will impact the game as a kick and punt returner while also making plays out of the slot.

New and improved linebacker core

It will be interesting to see how the unit looks with new captain David Long Jr at the helm. Long will play alongside Anthony Walker and Jordyn Brooks. The Dolphins hope this core can sure up the front seven, containing the rushing attack and the tight ends in the passing game. The Dolphins will also rotate Duke Riley and Channing Tindall throughout the game. With Weaver’s new defensive scheme, expect some interesting blitz packages that will give the linebackers the ability to impact this week’s game in a big way.

The season is finally here, and the hopes are high for Dolphins fans this season. Before fans can get their hopes up, the Dolphins need to get healthy and prove what they have said is true. Is the offensive line better than the media says? Will the linebackers be better? Can Fuller replace X? Will Tua continue to progress? Some of these questions will be answered this Sunday, and others will have to wait.