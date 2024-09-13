Miami Dolphins Week 2 Report Card

Week 2 didn’t go exactly as planned for the Miami Dolphins, to say the least. Well, let me rephrase that: It couldn’t have gone any worse. With that being said, it’s time for us to do our weekly DolphinsTalk.com Report Card.

Quarterback: F

I don’t mean to add insult to injury, but before Tua’s injury, he was playing poorly. This grade is not a reflection of his injury in any way. We hope he is okay and has a speedy recovery, whether he plays in the NFL again or not. It was not a good night for Miami quarterbacks; Tua had one touchdown and three interceptions, including a god-awful Pick-six. And when Skylar Thompson got on the field, things only got worse.

Running Backs: A-

De’Von Achane wasn’t 100%? Dang, I would hate to see him when he is 100%! Achane (aside from the punter) was the only player to show up last night for Miami. 22 rushes for 96 yards and seven receptions for 69 yards.

Wide Receivers/TE: D-

When Miami plays Buffalo Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle constantly struggles to get open, and that was the case again Thursday evening. Grant DuBose looks like a guy who doesn’t even know the offense, and Robbie Chosen is not a serious football player. This room, which we thought was a total strength the entire offseason, has turned into a huge weakness ten days or so into the regular season; even with Hill and Waddle, there is not enough depth behind them at WR to run a capable offense. Jonnu Smith had a decent night with six receptions and probably saved this grade a little.

Offensive Line: F

Yeah, as I said last week, I have a kind heart and didn’t give them an F grade for their performance against Jacksonville; well, that is over with. This unit stinks. I would be surprised if there is a worse offensive line in the NFL. Terron Armstead couldn’t make it through week 2, Robert Jones played poorly and then got injured, and Liam Eichenberg was called for a penalty again.

Defensive Line: D

Buffalo ran for 108 yards, but they could have run for more. Calais Campbell had one tackle, Da’Shawn Hand had one tackle. Zach Sieler had two tackles. That’s it. Benito Jones…nothing. Brandon Pili…nothing.

Linebacker: B+

Jordyn Brooks and David Long were Miami’s two leading tacklers, and Brooks had a great game in the middle of this mess. Brooks was great in coverage most of the night, I felt, and Long had 11 tackles, nine solo tackles, and two tackles for loss.

Secondary: C+

I thought Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey had a pretty good night overall, but I will admit the Dolphins’ secondary wasn’t tested too much as Buffalo scored on defense, had short fields due to turnovers and turnovers on downs, and Josh Allen only had 19 pass attempts and throwing for 139 yards.

Special Teams: B+

Jake Bailey had another good game. He only punted once, but he placed it inside the 20 for 48 yards. Jason Sanders was fine.

Coaching: F

Mike McDaniel comes up small again in a big game vs a good team. His idiotic stance of going for it in the 1st half of games on 4th down instead of punting (which he is now 0-3 on this season) and giving the opponent the ball at midfield and giving away momentum is killing this team each week. He blows through timeouts like they don’t matter; his playcalling has gone from questionable to just bad. Before the half, he called plays like they had a lead, and there was no sense of urgency, forcing them to settle for a field goal.