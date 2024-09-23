Miami Has a Chris Grier Problem

December 30, 2000. That’s how the calendar read the last time the Miami Dolphins won a playoff game, in what currently stands as the longest active drought in the National Football League.

Nearly 24 years have passed since Lamar Smith‘s heroics helped the Dolphins defeat the Colts 23-17 in that memorable Wild Card game, and yesterday’s 24-3 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks was an all too familiar feeling for Millennial-aged Dolphins fans.

When the Dolphins kicked off at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago, it marked the beginning of their 24th quest to end a pitifully long playoff drought. In the 23 seasons since their last playoff win, the Dolphins have made the playoffs just five times. They have ten winning seasons, 11 losing seasons, and two .500 seasons. Quite literally, the definition of mediocre.

Now, I can sit here for a good chunk of the working day and rattle off the names of all the head coaches, various coordinators, wasted draft picks, and lame-duck Quarterbacks who have cycled through 347 Don Shula Drive over the past 23 years, but I won’t waste your time or try to upset you too much.

Instead, I will focus on the one and only person who has coincidentally been inside the building for the entire duration of this hapless, mediocre era of Dolphins football. His name? General Manager, Chris Grier.

Chris Grier started with the Miami Dolphins organization in 2000 as a scout. In the 24 years since, he has steadily climbed the organizational ladder, having been promoted to Assistant Director of College Scouting in 2003, Director of College Scouting in 2007, and eventually his current position as General Manager in 2016.

Grier hired and fired Adam Gase. He hired and fired Brian Flores. He hired McDaniel and, well…too soon. But you get the point. It seems like every three to four years brings a change in direction for the Dolphins’ organization, but somehow Grier continues to survive.

Given how NFL rookie contracts are structured, it goes without saying that first—and second-round picks should be expected to contribute immediately. Somehow, Chris Grier seems to have completely lost sight of that philosophy.

In a year in which the Dolphins feature one of the NFL’s oldest rosters constructed to “win now,” Chris Grier spent his first-round pick on developmental pass rusher Chop Robinson and his second-round pick on project LT Patrick Paul. I’m not sure a casual fan or supporter knows these two are even on the roster after three games.

In what world does this make any sense? Don’t forget last year’s second-round pick, Cornerback Cam Smith. Who cares that he’s yet to contribute meaningful snaps, right? He was a good friend of Grier’s son while the two played together in South Carolina.

Grier’s hiring and management of coaches have been questionable. The drafting has been questionable. The last piece to address? Grier’s questionable player personnel philosophy at large.

“Bigger, faster, stronger.” It’s a cliche saying echoed throughout many football locker rooms across America, whether at the peewee or professional level. But it rings very true when push comes to shove on the gridiron.

Aside from boxing and mixed martial arts, football is the sport closest to legal combat. The teams that dominate the trenches on both sides of the ball come out on top more often than not over an extended period of time. It’s crucial to build a team inside-out rather than outside-in.

For whatever reason, Chris Grier prefers building a team outside in. He prefers to pay wide receivers and cornerbacks and roster a stable of running backs and tight ends. He simply doesn’t value the trenches. For a second offseason in a row, he openly joked with the media that “we’re” (fans and media) more concerned with the offensive line than they are (internally). Keep in mind the Dolphins had to go to their third-string QB yesterday after yet another injury behind this porous offensive line. How’s that comment working out now, Chris?

This past offseason saw Robert Hunt, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Connor Williams, and Andrew Van Ginkel all depart via free agency. Excluding Williams, the other four were all drafted and developed by the Dolphins and were crucial contributors during their time in Miami. Despite this, Grier failed to prioritize their services when he had opportunities to extend them before they ultimately hit free agency this past Spring.

Watching five of your top trench players walk out the door with no real plan to replace them in place is ineptitude at the highest level. Unfortunately, that’s been a prevailing theme in Miami since Chris Grier entered the building 24 years ago.