It’s incredible how the Miami Dolphins start their seasons. Last year, they started the season with two road games, and this year, they have two home games. Last year, they were 3 out of 4 on the road, and this year, they are 3 out of 4 at home.

In my mind, last year’s season was a failure. They had a three-game lead in the division and a chance to get one of the top seeds in the playoffs going into the last month of the season, but they choked it away. For that reason, I feel it’s important for the team to get off to a good start, especially with some home games early in the season.

I know the NFL is a marathon and not a sprint.

Many people aren’t taking the Dolphins seriously because of how the season ended last year and their inability to beat quality opponents, which is understandable.

I’m not sure if the Dolphins have the make-up to overcome a rough start to the season and have to deal with the adversity to dig themselves out of a potential 1-3 start. The Jacksonville Jaguars were in the playoffs just a couple of years ago and won a playoff game.

Plus, they were in the running for a top seed in the AFC after an 8-3 start before collapsing, so they have some talent. Then the Buffalo Bills come to town, which have had our number for years, and there will be a lot of pressure for the Dolphins to beat them. The Bills are going through a transition stage on their roster and might not be as talented as the last few years, but they still own us.

If the Dolphins can’t beat them at home on a Thursday night with their roster a little less talented, when will they beat them?

Then, the Dolphins go cross-country to play the Seattle Seahawks, who have one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL. They then end the month of September against the Tennessee Titans, who beat them to start their slide on the Monday Night game, so they won’t be intimidated.

The season’s first month is good because the Dolphins have home games, but they have to protect their home field. If the Dolphins start 0-2, I have a hard time seeing them recover, especially with two losses in the conference. Plus, the Dolphins will have tough stretches as the season goes on.

I’m probably overthinking this as a fan. Every year I get nervous about the team and maybe that has to do with going 24 years without a playoff win. Last year, the Dolphins had one of their most talented teams in years and found a way to choke the season away. The Dolphins added Jordan Poyer and Calais Campbell to bring in some tough-minded leadership to help the team be mentally tougher. That will be tested immediately if the Dolphins get off to a good start. Adversity offers opportunity. Last year, the Dolphins folded when the adversity hit. Can they do it if they get off to a bad start? I really don’t know.