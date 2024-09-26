Monday Night Football and the Tennesse Titans have a bad taste for the Miami Dolphins organization. Late last season, the Dolphins had an all-time collapse versus the Titans in a game that turned the Dolphins’ season around for the worse. This year’s matchup is much different; the Dolphins come in injured at 1-2, while Tennesse is all out of sorts at 0-3. Miami will look to salvage its season while Tennessee looks to play spoiler once again and get this rebuild back on track.

This week’s keys to victory are nearly identical to last week’s. The defense held up their side of the bargain, but McDaniel and his offense were abysmal; the first big decision this week is who will be under center: Does McDaniel continue on the Skylar Thompson train, does he ride with Tim Boyle, or does he take the advice of all those around him and start Tyler Huntley. Mike McDaniel was asked about Tyler Huntley and stated he’s “encouraged… We targeted him for a reason.” This begs the question of why he wasn’t added sooner, but that’s for another day.

So here are the Dolphin’s keys to victory.

Run The Ball…

This seems so simple and should be, Mike McDaniel’s background is a run game coordinator, the Dolphins continuously run the outside zone effectively and have one of the most talented halfback rooms in the league. With all this, why are backup quarterbacks attempting 30+ passes? If Huntley is to start running, the ball becomes even more essential. Huntley’s playmaking ability makes the Dolphins offense even more dynamic without Tua Tagovailoa. Run the ball and control the clock, the titans have allowed 124 rush yards per game so far this season and the Dolphins must exploit their defense.

Make The Right Decision at Quarterback

Skylar Thompson cannot get a singular snap ever again for the Miami Dolphins. Tim Boyle came in and looked much more comfortable than the guy who had been in the building for three years. McDaniel should go with Tyler Huntley, barring injury or just not being prepared with the playbook. But the Titans’ defense was just exploited by Malik Willis and his dual-threat ability. Tyler Huntley was a solid backup for Lamar Jackson, and his play style will give the Dolphins the best chance to win and maybe even the confidence and energy the skidding fins need to get the season back on track.

Win the Turnover Battle

The Titans currently hold a -7-turnover differential. If the Dolphins create turnovers, they will win the game this week. They are back at home; they are the better team, and I fully expect McDaniel to learn from his mistakes. Will Levis is bound to make mistakes as he has throughout his young career, and the Dolphins stars need to create the turnovers as the Dolphins are running low in the defensive backfield. Jalen Ramsey must contain Calvin Ridley and Jaelan Phillips, and Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell must make Levis feel their presence.

Get Ahead Early

If the Dolphins can start fast this week and control the game, their task becomes that much easier. McDaniel should have a good opening drive script to get his playmakers the ball and keep the lackluster Titans’ defense off balance. Flipping the pressure on Will Levis and the Titans is just what the Dolphins need to set their game plan in place. Control the clock, control the ball, and get the season back on track.

The season isn’t over, the hopes for the division maybe, but it’s the NFL and anything can happen. The Dolphins must get back on track until their quarterback returns and ultimately get healthy at their skill positions. The rest of the Dolphins’ season lies here with this game, and a win will enable the Dolphins to gain the momentum necessary to survive until Tua’s return.