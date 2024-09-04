The Miami Dolphins are days away from kicking off their 2024 season, with several rookies ready to officially make their NFL debuts. In a season where the expectations are sky-high, the Dolphins hope the sky is the limit for their draft class.

Chop Robinson – Linebacker

Back in April, the Dolphins started their selection process with pass rusher Chop Robinson from Penn State. Robinson has elite speed in this class of edge rushers, and his 21st overall selection should make him an instant impact player for the Dolphins defense. Especially with veteran Bradley Chubb beginning the season on the PUP list, Miami would love for Robinson to start the season as fast as he gets off the line of scrimmage.

The last time the Dolphins used a first-round pick on a pass rusher was in 2021 when Jaelan Phillips was selected 18th overall. Phillips had 8.5 sacks as a rookie, a Dolphins record for a first-year player. Phillips, who is back from a 2023 season-ending Achilles injury, will start the season across from Emmanuel Ogbah for Miami. Robinson will certainly be called upon early and often. The rookie will settle into a potentially potent pass-rush rotation when Chubb returns.

While you shouldn’t expect Robinson to surpass Phillips’ rookie sack record, coming close would be a solid expectation. Robinson does have some refinement in his run-stopping duties, but he was drafted to sack the opposing quarterback. Expect Robinson to get about a half dozen sacks as a rookie, but consistent pressure and hurrying the quarterback could be metrics he succeeds in as well.

Patrick Paul – Left Tackle

Drafted in the second round as a work in progress, Paul has the size and reach to excel as an NFL left tackle. With veteran Terron Armstead as the starter, Paul’s expectation as a rookie is to learn and refine his skills and be the heir apparent to Armstead. In a perfect world, the injury-prone Armstead stays healthy, making Paul a non-necessity this season. However, with Armstead never playing a full season as a pro, chances are Paul could be called upon.

If that occurs, an assessment of his pro-readiness can be made. There were positives and negatives from his preseason work, but the overall expectation is that he learns from Armstead. If need be, in a potential absence, Paul will have an opportunity to show he is ready when or if his number is called. The Dolphins are hoping they have a bookend to pair across from right tackle Austin Jackson for the near future.

Jaylen Wright – Running Back

The Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier made a draft-day deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to move into the fourth round and select the Tennessee running back with pick number 120. The “Price” was Wright, as the move cost Grier and Miami a 2025 third-rounder. The Dolphins will essentially get that pick back, so to speak, as they will be awarded two compensatory picks in the next draft due to their offseason free-agent departures.

Wright is a homerun threat to take any touch to the house and looks to be the heir apparent to Raheem Mostert. Wright could very well be the 1a to De’Von Achane‘s 1b in a season or two. However, during his rookie year, look for Wright to make the most of his touches. Should Mostert need a game or two to rest and stay healthy for the stretch run, Wright’s usage can spike considerably in these potential instances. In the short term, Wright, Achane, and Mostert make for arguably the league’s most terrifying trio of tailbacks.

Mohamed Kamara – Linebacker

Although Miami selected Robinson in the first round, they double-dipped with edge rushing in the fifth round with the Colorado State product. Kamara is yet another fifth-round drafted linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, and he could outplay his draft status. This franchise has seen Bryan Cox, Zach Thomas, and Andrew Van Ginkel as fifth-round linebackers to succeed in South Florida.

While Kamara could be developed a bit and is more of a work in progress than pro-ready Robinson, he has comparable speed on the edge to his first-round teammate. Kamara and Robinson were two of the fastest-timed 40-yard dashers in this past NFL Combine heading into the draft. Speed is valued so much on this team, and Kamara needs to harness it, as well as his raw talent, to become a contributor as a rookie.

Malik Washington – Wide Receiver

If not Wright, Washington could be the steal of this draft class for the Dolphins. Washington was outstanding in college, leading the nation in receptions with Virginia in 2023. He also spent time at Northwestern and proved to be an outstanding student at each prestigious institution. Washington has earned praise from veterans like Tyreek Hill for his work ethic, toughness, and ability to learn this system and playbook.

Washington is cut from a cloth that Ivy League graduate and head coach Mike McDaniel covets. A multi-phase player with the ability to do anything asked, including blocking and potential special teams coverage duties. Washington will surely be utilized in the kicking and punt return games and could even be that third wide receiver target needed for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Look for Washington to get involved in all areas, especially the slot, as well as creative usages like reverse plays and sweeps. Add in the new dynamic kickoff return rules, and Washington is a threat to score in several ways on the football field.

Sixth-round safety Patrick McMorris will begin the season on IR and miss at least four games, and seventh-round wide receiver Tahj Washington is on season-ending IR.