Mike’s 2024 Crystal Ball NFL Predictions

We are days away from the start of the 2024 NFL season, which means you know what time it is. That’s right; it’s time for me to break out my crystal ball and look into the future to tell you how things will play out and give you my 2024 NFL season predictions.

Regarding the Dolphins, I think this is a mixed season in that they will win fewer regular-season games than last year, but they will finally have that postseason success they are longing for. I see another big season for Tua as he silences more doubters with his play.

My picks and predictions last season were, well, just okay. To correct that problem, I upgraded and got a brand-new crystal ball. That’s right. I now have the Quartz Clear Crystal Super-Sphere 9800+, the Cadillac of Crystal balls. And what I see for the upcoming 2024 season is coming in very clearly.

Oh yes, my crystal ball never lies…. never!

AFC East

Buffalo: If Miami wasn’t 2-13 against them in the last 15 head-to-head matchups, I might see Miami passing them in the standings. But until then, seeing is believing, and I have to believe the Bills still have the upper hand and still run the AFC East. The Bills aren’t the same team as last season. They are weaker on defense and at wide receiver, but they still have the best quarterback in the division, which can mask deficiencies.

Miami (WILD CARD): Much like the Bills aren’t the same team as last season, Miami isn’t either—major questions on the offensive and defensive lines as they enter the 2024 season. But Tua is coming off his best season ever, and he will continue to grow. I think the defense will take some time to get their feet under them with many new players and a new system in place. Miami will beat a few good teams this year, but they will also lose a game or two, which they shouldn’t. 10-7 and a Wild Card spot is how I see this team finishing the regular season.

NY Jets: This team is good, it really is. As much as I would like to say they aren’t, I can’t. I think Aaron Rodgers has at least one more good season in him, and it will be this season. If this roster played for any other team than the Jets, I may pick them to do better, but that Jets bad juju is always around.

New England: I think they drafted the right quarterback, and they will hand him the keys to the car at some point this season. However, this is year one of a rebuilding effort, and they are probably two years away from thinking about the playoffs.

AFC North

Cleveland: The last-place team in the AFC North won nine games last year, and I think it will be the same this year. This division has four teams that aren’t messing around, and I think Cleveland will come out on top this year. They have the best defense in the division and a very underrated head coach. Even with Nick Chubb out for a bit, Jerome Ford is no joke, and that offensive line is really good. Plus, they upgraded the weapons at WR. I know Watson is a huge question mark at quarterback, but before he got hurt last season, he was improving, and he beat Baltimore in Baltimore, playing the entire second half with a broken shoulder. I’m betting on him returning to form in 2024. I mean, this team won games with Joe Flacco last season, so if Watson is just “good,” they will be fine.

Baltimore (WILD CARD): The Ravens are always good and always in the mix, but I think this team is close to missing its window if it doesn’t do something this year. Lamar is Lamar, and Derrick Henry is a prototypical Raven who was a great addition. I still don’t love their receivers, but the defense will be fine, as always. This team will turn it up a notch come the playoffs, but I could see them sleepwalking a bit in the regular season.

Cincinnati: Can they keep Joe Burrow healthy? If so, this team is very dangerous; make that extremely dangerous. However, something has always seemed to go wrong with them in recent years, and I think that will continue in 2024.

Pittsburgh: In any other division, this team would be in the mix to win the division; here in the AFC North, it’s a last-place team. As I said above, this team will win nine games…at least. Russell Wilson was a good player last year on a bad team; I think he will surprise people this year with his season in Pittsburgh.

AFC South

Jacksonville: I am still a Trevor Lawrence believer; call me crazy. And now, with his new payday, I think he will put it all together this season. Jacksonville has sneaky good weapons on offense, the defense is good enough, and they are well-coached.

Houston (WILD CARD): Everyone and their mother is picking Houston to win this division this season, which has scared me off some. The term “sophomore slump” is a term for a reason, and I can see that with CJ Stroud in 2024.

Indianapolis: This team is moving in the right direction, but it is still a year away from being dangerous and a contender.

Tennessee: I don’t think Tennessee is awful, but I question whether Will Levis is a starting NFL quarterback and whether they have the right head coach. While few, if any, teams are perfect, if you have questions about the quarterback and Head Coach, that is not good.

AFC West

Kansas City: Yeah, it’s Kansas City. I won’t say much more than that, as we all know the deal.

LA Chargers: Jim Harbaugh will win in LA with Herbert; it just won’t be this season.

Denver: I think Bo Nix may surprise and be decent, but being in a division with Pat Mahomes is brutal for any team, and Denver falls into that category. Sean Payton will have this team be a tough out in 2024.

Las Vegas: With the 1st pick of the 2025 NFL Draft the Raiders Select….

NFC East

Philadelphia: This division stinks; it isn’t good. The Eagles will win it, but we may not know how good they are until the playoffs.

Dallas: I don’t know what Uncle Jerry is doing down there in Big D. This team has a lot of talent, but it seems like they lost a lot of talent this past offseason and didn’t replace it. There will be some regression, and I think they miss the playoffs.

Washington: It’s a new day in Washington, and I think they took the right quarterback in this past draft, but this will be a few years before they are ready to compete.

NY Giants: I feel for Brian Daboll. A few years back, he had his choice of any job, and even though he won a playoff game his first season with the Giants, it just isn’t going well. This team still needs a lot of help on offense, and it’s an offensive league.

NFC North

Detroit: This team should have been in the Super Bowl last season, and to now have to start that journey all over from step one is not an easy task. But this team has the talent to do it. It really comes down to Dan Campbell getting out of his own way for this team to reach its potential.

Green Bay (WILD CARD): This is the league’s youngest team, and I think Jordan Love will win a Super Bowl in his career; it just won’t be this season. This team is really good, though, and will be dangerous and make some noise in the NFC.

Chicago (WILD CARD): Yes, the Bears are back! I believe in Caleb Williams and love the weapons they put around him, such as Swift, Allen, Odunze, and Moore. Look out!! Da Bears are going to the playoffs, and Caleb Williams will put the NFL on notice.

Minnesota: The JJ McCarthy injury has just put a dark cloud over the entire Vikings season.

NFC South

Atlanta: Kirk Cousins won’t be in Atlanta for a long time, but it will be a good time for the time he is there. This is a horrible division, and Atlanta has the best talent by far and away. If this team can beat up on this horrible division and win like 13 games and is the #1 or #2 seed in the NFC, I wouldn’t be shocked.

Tampa Bay: Baker Mayfield is always around the playoffs and always just good enough to keep his team in the thick of it. I think Tampa will miss the playoffs but they will be a tough out in 2024 week in and week out.

New Orleans: This team isn’t bad, but it just is missing something. It needs a little star power and punch.

Carolina: This team still stinks on toast!

NFC West

San Francisco: Still the class of the NFC. Brock Purdy is playing for a big payday, and he will be motivated, and he has all the weapons around him any quarterback can want. The offensive line is solid, and they are a beast on defense. If they don’t go to the Super Bowl, that means someone beat a very good team to get past them.

LA Rams (WILD CARD): Matthew Stafford has one great run left in him, and I think they will give Rams fans an enjoyable season in 2024. The defense lost a huge piece, but it’s an offensive league at the end of the day, and with Nacua and Cupp, this team will score a lot of points.

Arizona: Kyler Murray will have a bounce-back season, and Marvin Harrison will be as good as advertised for the Cardinals this season. This is a talented team but it still needs more playmakers on offense and a few studs on defense to become relevant in the NFC.

Seattle: Pete Carroll is gone, and Geno Smith is still there. I don’t know. I am just not feeling the Seahawks in 2024.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Kansas City over Cleveland

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Detroit over San Francisco

SUPER BOWL: Kansas City over Detroit

Betting against Kansas City at this point is like betting against Michael Jordan in the 90s. It just isn’t wise. Until someone beats Pat Mahomes and Kansas City in a big playoff game, I’m done betting against them and picking against them.

Super Bowl MVP: Pat Mahomes

League MVP: Pat Mahomes

Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell

Offensive Rookie Of the Year: Caleb Williams

Defensive Rookie Of The Year: Laiatu Latu

Those are my 2024 NFL Season Predictions. Hopefully, my crystal ball will make me look brilliant and not like a fool when all is said and done. Enjoy the 2024 NFL Season, everyone!