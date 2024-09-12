Raheem Mostert -RB

Mike McDaniel, at his Wednesday Media Session, stated that starting running back Raheem Mostert will not play vs the Bills on Thursday evening. The status of RB De’Von Achane is still up in the air. Expect to see Jeff Wilson get a lot of work on Thursday night.

Mostert joined Miami in 2022 and last year had a breakout season with 21 total touchdowns, a Dolphins franchise record. 18 of those touchdowns were rushing. In 15 games last season, he ran for 1,012 yards and for a 4.8 YPC. In 2022, Mostert played in 16 games, starting 14, and had 891 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.