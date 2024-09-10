Only in Miami.

“You have to be joking!”

Although this was no joking matter, this was my response when my 11-year-old Son broke the news that Tyreek Hill was being detained by Police Sunday morning.

For such a battered Franchise, this was the ultimate sick joke on a day when optimism rings louder than ever.

“No, for real, you have to be joking. Being detained for what?!”

“They are saying, reckless driving.”

So many scenarios and situations started running through my head, but the image of a high-speed chase down the Florida Turnpike made the most sense. Akin to the famous flashing of the deuces on his way into the Endzone as he races past a Defensive Back, this must have been a precursor to getting ready for the game.

I mean we are talking about Tyreek, right? A man who has been nicknamed the Cheetah for his blazing speed.

At the very least, there must have been high stakes if this was taking place a couple of hours before the season’s first game.

But what actually happened & what I envisioned couldn’t have been any further apart.

Tyreek got pulled over in the Player’s Parking Lot. Local authorities embarrassed one of the NFL’s most recognizable players for pulling into work. Akin to a Defensive Tackle shutting him down one on one in Pass Coverage.

As preposterous as that sounds, let it sink in because that’s pretty much what took place.

Ironically enough, the day’s best defense was played by our very own Police, not the Jaguars Secondary.

Thankfully, for us Dolfans, Tyreek was able to brush it off, regroup, and ball out.

Amassing 130 Yards on 7 Receptions to go along with a TD on a personal best 80-yard score.

Talk about compartmentalizing.

We need to triumph this more because I’m not sure how many can come out and perform at such a high level on one of the biggest stages after having gone through that.

Erik Spoelstra is smiling somewhere.

For a State where Florida Man stories are legendary, even this is hard to fathom and put into context.

We must be better as a community and protect Tyreek at all costs!

I can only think of one thing to try & rationalize any part of this …

Only in Miami.