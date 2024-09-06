The wait is nearly over, and Miami Dolphins football is less than 48 hours away. The Jacksonville Jaguars make the in-state trip south, and this game will feature a matchup of two newly extended quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence leads the Jaguars against Tua Tagovailoa, both signing lucrative contract extensions in the off-season. Lawrence and Tagovailoa have sky-high expectations based on their new deals and their respective draft positions. Tagovailoa was a 2020 fifth-overall pick, and Lawrence was the 2021 first-overall pick.

The supporting cast of skill position players for each quarterback could make this an exciting start to the season in an AFC conference clash of two teams looking to take the next step in 2024. Tagovailoa has arguably the league’s best wide receiver duo, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Additionally, the running back duo of Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane is now a certifiable trio. Rookie Jaylen Wright is now a third and potent option to spell Mostert and Achane, and all could see significant work Sunday.

The Jaguars gave up 217 plays of 10-plus yards last season, which was in the bottom third of the NFL, which matches up well with Miami’s offensive potential. The Dolphins led the NFL in plays that gained ten or more yards last season with 255. New faces in Miami, like tight end Jonnu Smith and rookie wide receiver Malik Washington, could see heavy work. Both targets can be used in various ways and could be seen all over the field on Sunday.

The Jaguars were also susceptible to short-yardage first downs last season. They were 20th in the NFL in third and short situations last season, allowing an opponent first down 60.6% of the time. An area the Dolphins need to improve on from last season would be the ability to pick up short-yardage conversions via the run. While Miami was 15th in the NFL in third and short conversions, they utilized 40 pass plays in these situations versus just 17 rushing attempts. This disparity must be fixed in 2024.

The Dolphins’ defense faces a type of tight end that usually causes them problems: a vertical passing threat like Evan Engram. Miami must strengthen the middle of that defense. New Dolphin defenders linebacker Jordyn Brooks and safety Jordan Poyer could be key here. Last season, Miami allowed seven touchdowns from the opponent’s tight ends. Ironically, they are producing zero from the position themselves on offense.

Miami’s new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, has to figure out how to stop that type of production from opposing tight ends. Last season, the Dolphins were dead last in the league in opponent third and medium conversions, allowing first downs 54% of the time. What the Dolphins can build upon from last season was their prolific sack numbers. Although guys like Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel are gone, the Dolphins pass rush is still potent.

Returning is Emmanuel Ogbah, who was released and re-signed over the off-season. Ogbah will be needed early on in the season as Bradley Chubb will start the season on PUP. On the flip side, Jaelan Phillips is looking to start Week 1. He is a remarkable medical recovery story from last year’s Achilles injury. Rookie edge rushers Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara will help create what could be a fearsome and deep Dolphins front seven.

The interior of the defensive line will have returning stalwart Zach Sieler. He is coming off of a 10-sack season, which was a Dolphins franchise record for interior defensive tackles. The 17-year veteran and Walter Payton Man of the Year from 2019, Calais Campbell, brings his leadership and experience to the unit. The middle of the line will be manned by Benito Jones, with Brandon Pili backing up. They will all be key in stopping third-year running back Travis Etienne. He looks to start what could be his third straight thousand-yard rushing season to begin his career.

The most intriguing area of Weaver’s defense could be the secondary, especially his safety usage. Additionally, Weaver could utilize some more pressure and blitzing from his defensive backs. He did so more in Baltimore last season than former Dolphins coordinator Vic Fangio did in Miami last season. A new scheme from Weaver, which at times calls for three safeties, could see more exotic blitzing and potentially more turnover creation. Jalen Ramsey, now the league’s highest-paid cornerback after a Friday extension, could play that “star” safety role at times, leading to flexibility and versatility with other Dolphins defensive backs.

Should Ramsey play away from the boundary, Ethan Bonner could slide in and see snap counts on the outside while Ramsey adds more of his safety ability under Weaver than Fangio. On the other side, free agent corner Kendall Fuller replaces former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. Fuller is outstanding in defense of tight coverage windows and has a tall task with a pair of Jacksonville receivers. Christian Kirk and rookie Brian Thomas, Jr. are good tests for this Dolphins secondary.

In the game’s third phase, look for a hopeful improvement in the Dolphins’ special teams coverage. Free agent Siran Neal brings his expertise in this area and pairs with fellow gunner Elijah Campbell. The Dolphins were one of the worst coverage units on special teams in 2023. If that area can be fixed significantly, Neal could be a big reason why.

The Jaguars and Dolphins will kick off at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium as 2024 officially begins.